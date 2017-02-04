Alessia Cara Nails Lorde Impression On Jimmy Fallon ‘Tonight Show’

Hit singer Alessia Cara is still pretty new to the pop scene, but she just got a few more fans after nailing her Lorde impression on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. Cara is mainly known for her songs “Wild Things,” “Here” and “Scars To Your Beautiful.” Just having entered the scene a couple of years ago, Alessia has already scored top rating and numerous fans. And now, Jimmy Fallon has helped her on her way to fame.

Fallon’s The Tonight Show is arguably one of the most popular late night shows in America, hosting famous stars and involving hilarious activities created by SNL-veteran Jimmy himself. Viewers have, over the years, seen Daniel Radcliffe rap “Alphabet Aerobics” and laughed during the “Tight Pants” skit with Jennifer Lopez. And, after all, who could forget Chris Pratt’s “Word Sneak“?

One of Jimmy Fallon’s favorite games recently has been “Wheel of Musical Impressions.” We once saw Ariana Grande play the game, impersonating famous singers Britney Spears and Celine Dion (ironic since she has now recorded and released the Beauty and the Beast theme song with John Legend, a remake of Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson’s hit for the original Disney film of the same title). But now Alessia Cara has played the game, and the world is loving her more for it.

The game started out with Alessia going first. After pressing the button, she was generated an artist and a song: Ariana Grande, “Skidamarink.” Of course, she pulled it off beautifully, leaving the viewers cheering and Fallon standing and laughing. This impression was followed by a few more: two on Jimmy’s part, one more on Alessia’s.

But it was the grand finale that has really left the internet buzzing.

Cara finished of the game with an impression of Lorde singing “Baa Baa Black Sheep,” leaving the world in awe. As Entertainment Weekly noted, Alessia even went so far as to prove her knowledge of pop singers, preparing herself for the act by commenting to Jimmy about Lorde’s iconic “claw.”

“I got to get the hand, the claw. Okay.”

20-year-old Alessia Cara is a Canadian musician who, despite her release of only one complete album, has been incredibly successful. However, her talent and popularity beg the question: when can the world expect to see another album? Her hit record Know-It-All came out in 2015, so it seems like we’re about due for another one. Will 2017 see the release of new music from Cara?

