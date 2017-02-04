Frances Bean Cobain Doesn’t Care About The 90s, Just Her Dad’s Guitar

Frances Bean Cobain says she doesn’t “f***ing care” about her parents’ heyday era, according to Page Six. The 24-year-old daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love says she couldn’t care less about the 90s.

Frances Bean Cobain, who was almost two-years-old when her father Kurt Cobain committed suicide in 1994, expressed her opinion about the revival of 90s fashion. Speaking to Vogue magazine, Cobain said she doesn’t “f***ing care what they did in the 90s.”

“When it’s shoved down your throat every day for 24 years, you just stop caring.”

Frances Bean Cobain, who’s currently fighting to get her ex to return her late father’s priceless guitar, also revealed that her father was very poor in the 90s, insisting that he didn’t inspire the 90s grunge trend on purpose.

“My dad was so poor that they kept going to Goodwill to get donated ripped jeans. It wasn’t a fashion decision; it was an ‘I don’t have any money, I have no other choice’ type of decision.”

Frances Bean Cobain has been selected as the new face of Marc Jacobs’ Spring/Summer 2017 line. The designer took to Instagram earlier this month to announce Frances’ upcoming gig with his brand.

In the Instagram post, Jacobs confessed that he first met Frances Bean Cobain when she was only two-years-old. Their first encounter took place at a dinner with Love and Anna Sui at Bar Six in New York City.

“I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected.”

As Jacobs kept showering Frances Bean Cobain with compliments on Instagram, the daughter of Kurt Cobain responded by implying the designer shouldn’t rely on her modeling skills for a potential full-time position.

“Thankfully I have other skills than just standing there and looking cute.”

Frances Bean Cobain’s recent Instagram posts tease photos of her participation in Jacobs’ new campaign.

It was reported last month that Frances Bean Cobain is still trying to get her late father’s guitar back from her ex-husband Isaiah Silva, who is seven years her senior, according to the Daily Mail.

Frances Bean Cobain and Silva have been fighting over the multi-million dollar guitar since their split in March last year. According to reports, their battle over the priceless instrument Kurt Cobain used during Nirvana’s 1993 MTV Unplugged concert is heading to court.

Frances Bean Cobain can’t get the guitar back so easily because Silva claims his former wife gifted him the famous Martin D-18E guitar as a wedding present when they secretly tied the knot in 2014.

The instrument features the bridge flipped so that the late musician could play it with his left hand. According to reports, the guitar was once insured for $1 million, but experts claim the instrument has since skyrocketed in price.

In fact, there’s a theory that it was the last guitar Kurt Cobain used before his death in 1994, when daughter Frances Bean Cobain was almost two-years-old. Frances strongly denies her ex-husband’s claims that she gave him the instrument as a wedding gift.

In her interview with Page Six, Love said the instrument doesn’t belong to Silva, who is a musician in the band the Eeries.

“It’s a treasured heirloom of the family. It’s not his to take.”

According to Frances Bean Cobain’s side of the ongoing conflict, Silva is taking an “extreme and unsupportable position” in their battle over the priceless guitar. While both sides don’t seem exactly willing to back off, Frances is reportedly ready to take the matter to court.

