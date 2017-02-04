Bob Backlund On A Mission To Work With Donald Trump And Make America Great Again

Former WWE Champion Bob Backlund wants to partner with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump to follow through on the president’s goal to Make America Great Again.

Backlund and Trump were both inducted into the WWE’s Hall of Fame back in 2013 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a fitting venue as Backlund was the WWE’s biggest draw in the late 1970s and early 1980s, consistently selling out MSG while holding the WWE championship for nearly six years (2,132 days). As for Trump, he ruled New York City as wealthy real estate developer and tabloid fixture.

During a recent appearance on Ring Rust Radio, Backlund spoke about his mission to meet with the president; he also shared a moment with Trump at the ceremony that inspired him.

“I’m on a mission right now. I was at the White House last Wednesday and then I was at Trump Tower the next day. When I was inducted into the Hall of Fame, Donald Trump was inducted on the same night. When I was done with my speech, he came over to me and said I could light up New York City if they could plug me into it.”

Backlund, 67, has preached living a clean lifestyle and being a role model for others his entire career. The Princeton, Minnesota, native spoke to The Inquisitr in October 2015 to promote his autobiography, Backlund: From All-American Boy to Professional Wrestling’s World Champion. The book was centered around his rough childhood and how he applied his motto’s of a positive mental attitude and never capitulating in his life.

The conversation veered into the pro wrestling world, where Backlund was essentially replaced as the WWE’s top babyface (good guy) in favor of Hulk Hogan in 1983 — a decision he did not agree with.

“Hulk Hogan told your children not to take drugs and cocaine and eat your vitamins and minerals. He talked the talked, but he didn’t walk the walk,” said Backlund. “It was very embarrassing for me and Bruno Sammartino to have a man like that to replace us because we believed doing right was a very important element of a champion.”

“We don’t hate Hulk Hogan, we didn’t like what he did, what he did to improve. He cheated in life and took drugs to get ahead, and it’s not that you hate a person you just don’t like the things he did.”

That’s the reason why Backlund is now on the president’s tail, looking to make a difference. Backlund recently returned to WWE television to manage Darren Young with their motto — Make Darren Young Great Again — being a spin on Trump’s presidential slogan.

Backlund still attends local wrestling tournaments, motivational speaking engagements, and charity engagements with WWE to push a positive message. While his days as a full-time competitor inside a wrestling ring are over, Backlund maintains he wants to work with Trump and instill positive principles in the country’s youth.

“I’m trying to meet him and tell him that I would like to be plugged into the United States and light the United States up and help him make this country great again,” Backlund said. “I’d like to go to schools and give speeches to people about training, working hard and getting ahead in life. We live in the greatest country in the world and there are opportunities out there. You can’t stay at home with your parents and just sit there, you have to get out there and do it. I’m going down to Trump Tower and see what I can get done.”

[Featured Image by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images]