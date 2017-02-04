Tom Brady Has Never Eaten A Strawberry! Plus More Odd Facts About Patriot’s QB

Tom Brady’s dedication to a healthy diet is no secret, but few consider strawberries in the same category as potato chips and cheeseburgers! While Brady prepares for another Super Bowl, here’s some fun facts you may not know about the NFL star.

According to NFL, Brady credits his longevity in the league to his insane diet. Brady’s ultimate goal is to play well into his 40s by cutting out the foods most of us enjoy the most – anything fried, red meats, alcohol, coffee, and even certain fruit.

“Do you need to eat a cheeseburger every day to realize that you love a cheeseburger? Or could you eat it once a week… or once every two weeks… or once a month… or once every two months?” Brady shared.

“I’ve never eaten a strawberry in my life. I don’t believe you could be a 39-year-old quarterback in the NFL and eat cheeseburgers every day. I want to be able to do what I love to do for a long time.”

For someone who has won four Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVPs, Brady’s diet is clearly paying off. But Brady’s diet isn’t the only thing that keeps him in top shape. Sports Illustrated reported that Brady goes to bed at 9:00 p.m. and wakes up super early to work out.

In fact, Rodney Harrison, a former safety for the Patriots, recalled how Brady would tell him “Good afternoon” when he showed up at the weight room at 6:40 in the morning. Harrison kept coming earlier and earlier but eventually gave up when Brady teased him for being late at 6:00. “Screw you, Tom,” Harrison remembered saying. “I’m not coming in any earlier.”

Of course, there was also a time when Brady almost chose baseball over football. According to 12 Up, the Montreal Expos drafted Brady after he graduated high school. Brady was a proficient catcher throughout his high school career and went in the 18th round of the draft in 1995. Brady declined the draft offer and agreed to play college football at Michigan.

While Brady has brought a lot of success to the New England Patriots, he grew up as a fan of the San Francisco 49ers. Brady was raised in San Mateo, California, and was there to watch the 49ers in the 1981 NFC Championship game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Once Tom Brady finally entered the NFL, he first pass completion took place when Russell Wilson was only 11 years old. Two years ago, the two quarterbacks played each other in the Super Bowl.

THAT'S SOME HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE! #letsgooooooo A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

When it comes to Brady’s teammates, he often refers to them as “babe.” “He always kind of calls guys ‘Babe,'” a former teammate revealed. “I was confused [at first]. I was like, ‘Did he just call me babe?’ But he kind of talks to guys like that, like, ‘Hey, babe.'”

Speaking of endearing terms, Brady is also well known for being married to model Gisele Bündchen. According to Complex, Brady met his future wife on a blind date set up by a mutual buddy. Brady’s friend told him that she was “a girl version” of himself and vice versa. For Bündchen, she immediately felt a connection.

“I could see it in his eyes that he was a man with integrity who believes in the same things I do,” she explained.

For anyone who may question Brady’s toughness, he once played a game with swollen testicles. Back in 2005, Brady experienced a sports hernia that inflated his b**ls to more than triple their normal size. Brady played through the pain, which caused his backup quarterback, Matt Cassel to comment, “So, yeah, Tom Brady has big b**ls.”

Catch Tom Brady and the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons when Super Bowl LI airs Sunday, February 5 on Fox.

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]