‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Shares Video Of Aubree And Son Watson

Chelsea Houska’s daughter, 7-year-old Aubree, is loving life as a big sister.

More than a week after giving birth to her first child, son Watson Cole DeBoer, the Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram, where she shared a sweet photo of her children bonding.

“My heart,” Chelsea Houska wrote in the caption of the short clip, along with a heart-eyed emoji and a heart emoji.

A video posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Feb 2, 2017 at 2:30pm PST

In the video, Aubree is seen holding her baby brother, who is wrapped in a warm blanket.

After welcoming her son, Chelsea Houska debuted the first photo of the baby on Instagram. However, at the time, the only visible part of the child was his tiny hand. Then, a short time later, Chelsea Houska shared a photo of Watson’s face as he slept.

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer struck up a romance with one another at the end of summer 2014 after meeting at a gas station. For years, Chelsea Houska was involved in an up and down relationship with Aubree’s father, Adam Lind, but once DeBoer came into the picture, there was no turning back.

“He was across at the other pump,” Chelsea Houska recalled during a 2015 interview with Us Weekly magazine.

“And I looked, and he was staring at me. We didn’t even talk. We just kept looking at each other because we’re both shy. And then we were passing each other when we left because we lived out towards the same way.”

“I went home to my friend and I was like, ‘I just saw the guy I’m going to marry at the gas station, but we didn’t talk,'” she continued.

“And a few days later, he contacted me on social media and was like, ‘Hi. I got gas next to you the other day.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you, Jesus.'”

After one year of dating, Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer moved in together and months after that, DeBoer proposed.

Continuing on to Us Weekly magazine, Chelsea Houska gushed over Cole DeBoer, explaining that she has never met someone more respectful and trustworthy. He’s “sweet” and an “old-fashioned gentleman type of guy,” she added. She also said that DeBoer was “so good” with Aubree.

In addition to Chelsea Houska’s photos and videos of her new baby, her husband, Cole DeBoer, has shared a few sweet photos of his own. Along with his latest picture, DeBoer told fans, “Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts.”

A photo posted by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer got married at the end of last year in a private ceremony in South Dakota, which was attended by only their close friends and family members. While Teen Mom 2 fans were certainly hoping for an on-air wedding, Houska said from the start that she was not open to the idea.

While Chelsea Houska is just getting used to living with two children, she’s already said that she is open to expanding her family even more in the future. During an interview with People Magazine last year, Chelsea Houska said she’d like to have not one, but three more kids with DeBoer.

“I feel like I want three more, but everyone always looks at me crazy when I saw that, so maybe I’ll have one more and then we’ll decide exactly how many!” she said last March, laughing. “I think I would want a boy somewhere in the mix.”

To see more of Chelsea Houska and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]