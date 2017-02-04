Hillary Clinton’s New Book Will Include Reflection On Election Loss

Hillary Clinton is working on a new book in which she will reflect on her surprising loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential Election, the Associated Press reports.

Many had predicted that the former First Lady, Democratic Senator of New York, and U.S. Secretary of State would win the election. Although she did win the popular vote, President Trump earned a decisive victory in the Electoral College, winning 306 electoral votes to Clinton’s 232. President Trump was the first Republican candidate to win over 300 electoral votes since President George H.W. Bush in 1988.

Reince Priebus, former chairman of the Republican National Committee and current White House Chief of Staff for President Trump, called the victory an “electoral landslide” in an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America.

The morning after the election, Clinton conceded and said that President Trump deserves to be given “a chance to lead,” as the Washington Post reported. The recent election was Clinton’s second bid for the Oval Office.

Clinton also, of course, ran for President in 2008, but the Democratic nomination ultimately went to future President Barack Obama. Clinton served as U.S. Secretary of State during the first term of the Obama administration before stepping down and being replaced by John Kerry.

The publishing company Simon & Schuster, who has teamed up with Clinton for the project, has informed the Associated Press that Clinton’s new book will be a series of “personal essays.” It is scheduled for release in the fall of 2017.

The upcoming book has still yet to be given a title, but Simon & Schuster has informed the Associated Press that the book will be centered on “hundreds of favorite quotations that have inspired her.” It will contain “stories from her life,” which will lead all the way up to and through the recent presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

“I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers,” Clinton says in the Associated Press statement.

Though thought to be favored to win in the 2016 Presidential Election, Clinton was plagued by two major controversies that stemmed from her tenure as U.S. Secretary of State: Her handling of the 2012 Benghazi attacks in which four Americans lost their lives, and her use of a private email server.

Over the summer, FBI director James Comey held a press conference, and although he called the use of a private email server “extremely careless,” he did not recommend prosecution, according to CNN. The investigation into Clinton’s emails was reopened shortly before the election, though it was closed and she was cleared once again on November 6, two days before the election.

As the Associated Press also reports, Hillary Clinton was in attendance for the inauguration of President Trump, along with her husband and former President Bill Clinton. Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama were also in attendance.

Clinton has continued to be a critic of the President Trump’s policies, however. In the wake of President Trump’s travel ban, which puts a 90-day hold on immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries, Clinton tweeted in support of the protests.

I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 29, 2017

During the nearly three months since the election, it has been rumored that Clinton might consider running for president for a third time in 2020. It has also been reported that Clinton might consider running for Mayor of New York City.

According to the Associated Press, Clinton also has another book in the works, which will be an illustrated version of her 1995 book “It Takes A Village,” which is intended for a younger audience. For this book, Clinton will be working with well-known author and illustrator Marla Frazee, per the Associated Press.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]