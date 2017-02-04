Mischa Barton Caught Buying Wine After Her Semi-Naked Birthday Meltdown

Mischa Barton claims she was drugged at her 31st birthday party, according to the Mirror. The actress says someone added a date rape drug to her drink at her birthday party, which she celebrated with friends.

While apparently Mischa Barton needs to let go of some of her “friends,” the incident took place last Thursday, the morning after she celebrated her birthday. The actress was found by paramedics semi-naked screaming that her mother was a witch.

Footage shows Mischa Barton ranting incoherently ‘after being drugged while having birthday drinks’ https://t.co/SPZLtTbOoj pic.twitter.com/ySiZlUaXrq — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 30, 2017

After Mischa Barton had been released from the hospital, the actress explained that the semi-naked meltdown was a result of unknowingly taking a date rape drug at her birthday party. The actress said after having a few drinks, she realized “something was not right” as she became “erratic” and it kept intensifying “over the next several hours.”

“I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well.”

Although Mischa Barton claims she “voluntarily” went to seek professional help, that’s not what police reports claim. According to Sgt. Enrique Manduga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, they received a report of a woman screaming at about 7 A.M. on the fateful Thursday.

Deputies and emergency responders found Mischa Barton at her apartment semi-naked, and the actress was then hospitalized for an evaluation.

The Daily Mail reported that Mischa Barton made her first public appearance after the incident, and was seen dressed casually while doing some grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Barton puffed on a cigarette as she completed her shopping – which included a bottle of wine – and told reporters that she was “feeling better.”

Moving on: Mischa Barton was seen for the first time since her now infamous rant as she did grocery shopping -… https://t.co/fCoC3SFoSt pic.twitter.com/19E5a5Fgpf — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) February 4, 2017

This is not the first time Barton has been hospitalized, as the actress was placed under psychiatric care eight years ago after threatening to kill herself.

Mischa Barton later admitted that she had never actually felt suicidal and was never going to kill herself, but revealed that she felt very “depressed” at the time. The actress admitted though that the “full-on breakdown” was “terrifying.”

“But one slip of the tongue in a heightened moment and you find yourself in that situation.”

In 2007, Mischa Barton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. After pleading no contest to drunken driving, the actress was sentenced to three years of probation and was treated for alcoholism.

Mischa Barton, who her neighbors claim was yelling that her mother was a witch the morning after her birthday party, has a troubled relationship with her mom. Last year, the actress sued her former manager Nuala for allegedly using her $7 million Beverly Hills mansion, co-owned by Barton and her mom, to secure loans.

Mischa Barton claimed her mother used the property as her “personal ATM,” but the lawsuit was later dismissed. In the statement detailing her birthday party’s incident with the date rape drug, the actress warned “all young women” to “be aware of your surroundings.”

While many say Mischa Barton used to be a tabloid magnet after her O.C. stardom, the actress has struggled to keep her acting career afloat after the Fox teen drama series ended its run in 2007, according to E! Online.

In 2009, Mischa Barton attempted to claw her back way into the TV industry and starred in short-lived CW series The Beautiful Life: TBL. But CW canceled the show after two ratings-unfriendly episodes, and the actress went on to embrace a guest appearance on Law & Order: SVU.

After a few below-average movies, Mischa Barton was finally cast in one of her most memorable roles in 2012: a gig in the music video for “Everybody’s on the Run” by High Flying Birds. In the clip, Barton’s dress gets ripped clean off, which is probably why so many people consider it one of her best roles.

Despite her not-so-prominent acting career over the years, Mischa Barton has remained in the spotlight thanks to her appearances at fashion shows and film festivals, as well as controversial stunts like the one at her recent birthday party.

[Featured Image by Owen Sweeney/AP Images]