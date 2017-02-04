Meek Mill Insists He’s Innocent, Not Responsible For Nicki Minaj Robbery

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Meek Mill insists he had nothing to do with the $200,000 robbery of her home some have described as “personal” in the way it was orchestrated.

Several media outlets have reported burglars took time to cut up the “Anaconda” singer’s clothing, destroy picture frames, perfume bottles and furniture before heading for the exits, leaving the $30,000 a month, 11,500 square feet L.A. home where she’s been residing totally trashed.

“Why would I rob Nicki,” Meek told TMZ, while pointing to the jewels already draped around his neck as he chilled at Life nightclub in Houston Friday night. He and Minaj are rumored to have split at least partly due to his infidelity.

Minaj is reported to have been so shaken by the home invasion she’s now hired around the clock security detail and installed a new advanced security system at her home that includes multiple cameras.

Meanwhile, police have made no arrest in the heist, but investigators are also reportedly convinced that the robbery may have been an inside job or at the very least carried out by someone who knows the 34-year-old hip hop star.

At the time of the robbery, Minaj was out of town and investigators are now desperately searching for any surveillance footage that may have been captured.

“The suspect or suspects knocked over and flipped furniture and items all over the house… almost as if they were frantically looking for something,” said police.

While Meek has insisted he had no reason to be involved, some have speculated his annoyance with Minaj may have grown in recent days after she posed for pictures later posted on social media with his arch-nemesis Drake.

Sources have indicated it was Drake who called for the Cash Money label mates reunion, that also included Lil Wayne, with Minaj quickly obliging. Meanwhile, she hasn’t mentioned her ex at all on social media since the two publicly split.

The singer did, however, recently find time to weigh in on the travel band instituted by President Trump barring people from seven mostly Muslim nations from traveling here in the U.S.

“The most harmful thing you could ever take away from another human being is hope,” she posted under the hashtags #Proudimmigrant #Grateful #TaxPayerButIcantVote #America.”

Minaj also recently made news for her brewing feud with Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti over what she alleges amounts to the unauthorized use of her name for his popular sneaker line.

Minaj, who referenced the designer in a “Monster” verse recently took to social media to accuse Zanotti of “racism and disrespect” based on the way he’s handled things.

The way Minaj sees it, even though she inspired him to the point of creating the new line, she has been categorically denied the respect of being offered an actual place in designing and promoting the line.

“Don’t care about the money,” Minaj recently posted. “It’s just the disrespect. You’re not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or smthn.”

Minaj later offered to match any offer the company made to donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital on her behalf.

Nicki also requested her fans promote the hashtags #GiuseppeWhatsGood and #RunMeMyCHECK” as trending topics.

“The racism & disrespect won’t b tolerated,” she added. “Women are always shamed by other when speaking up in the work place. That’s why women cont. to earn less.”

Minaj has also previously worn Giuseppe’s “Lorenz” shoes in a 2013 video collaboration with Ciara.

After her split with Meek before official, the Philadelphia rapper took to his since-deleted Instagram page to post a photo of the shoes, which he captioned “If you walk out don’t wear these they wack.”

