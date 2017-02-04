‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For February 6-10: Mob Wars And Valentin’s Secrets

General Hospital spoilers for February 6 to 10 reveal that Olivia Jerome (Tonja Walker) will dish out extra servings of her evil plans. The newest villain in Port Charles will be all over the place this week. She has her eyes on Alexis Davis (Nancy Grahn) and Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco).

Liv is acting as Alexis’ AA sponsor and would pretend to be a friend to mother and daughter. Unbeknownst to the two, she is plotting how to bring them down. Julian Jerome (William deVry) will express deep concern when he learns that his sister is wedging her way to Alexis’ life. Julian wants his sister out to protect his family and he will try doing that next week based on the latest General Hospital spoilers.

A Fair Trade

Julian wants Liv gone but he is helpless against her. Liv wants the General Hospital shut down and Julian agrees to help her make it happen. The aspiring mob boss wants to build luxurious condos and the only way she can do that is to pressure the General Hospital to close its doors.

With this looming threat, Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) tries to find a way to save the hospital which means cutting back on expenses. Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst) confronts Hayden about this decision. With angry nurses on one hand and Tracy Quartermaine on the other, Hayden seeks help from Michael Quartermaine (Chad Duell). Hayden’s struggle to keep the hospital open will be one event to look out for next week on General Hospital.

Rash Decisions

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) has always been a man of action. Next week on General Hospital, he will not wait around for Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) to crack the case. As the mob boss becomes paranoid about Jason concealing information, he will violate his house arrest.

Sonny wants Morgan’s killer to die not imprisoned. However, spoilers hint that his escape from home will not be fruitful and he ends up in bigger trouble. Next week seems to be another win for Liv.

Meanwhile, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will be busy trying to uncover the man Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) is dating. Nelle would show just how insane she could be in the upcoming episodes. Nosy Carly will also have another emotional moment according to General Hospital spoilers. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) corners Carly and he will question her loyalty to Sonny.

General Hospital spoilers also reveal that Sam will continue being stubborn. Jason wants Sam and their baby safe – this means staying at Sonny’s place. However, Sam couldn’t stay still. She will meddle with Liv’s affairs and puts herself and her baby in the line of fire.

Deep Cover

Even with so many things happening in General Hospital, Valentin Devane’s (James Stuart) real identity will also have more development next week. Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) will continue to struggle with her lost memories. After Valentin admitting his feelings, Anna is definitely feeling confused. Anna will learn more about Valentin. It seems that there wouldn’t be much progress on Anna’s struggle to get her memory back about her time in WSB. By the end of the week, however, she will finally seek medical help after experiencing alarming symptoms. Will Anna remember that Valentin has never been the bad guy?

There are theories that Tyler Christopher will return as Nikolas Cassadine to General Hospital. Reports are circulating that Tyler Christopher and Frank Valentini are talking about the actor’s return as Nikolas. General Hospital rumors indicate that Christopher might return to Port Charles for the February or May sweeps. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Nikolas’ return could be the best way to reveal that Valentin is a WSB spy. General Hospital spoilers for February 6 to 10 reveal that Anna will uncover more memories and she will continue doubting herself, could these memories hint Valentin’s true intentions?

