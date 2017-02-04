Eminem Threatens Donald Trump In Big Sean’s ‘No Favors,’ But Is Tougher On Women

Eminem disses Donald Trump in “No Favors,” and he hits the president where he knows that it will hurt the most.

Eminem fans are celebrating the return of their rage-filled “Rap God” in “No Favors,” a track on Big Sean’s new album, I Decided. Marshall Mathers’ rage still hasn’t abated at age 44, and now he’s directing some it toward the 45th president of the United States.

Eminem has a long history of trashing pop culture icons in his rap songs, so it should come as no shock that he’s taking on America’s pop culture president. Eminem only mentions Donald Trump once in “No Favors,” but what he threatens to do the former host of The Apprentice just might be bad enough to merit an angry tweet or two from the POTUS.

“I’m anti, can’t no government handle a commando/ Your man don’t want it, Trump’s a b**** I’ll make his whole brand go under.”

Donald Trump’s brand is clearly very important to him, with Salon speculating that he views the presidency as a grand “branding venture” that he and his family are eager to cash in on. So if Eminem took down the Trump brand, Trump the man might not be quite as interested in being president anymore.

However, Esquire reports that Eminem actually gave the Trump brand a big boost in 2004 when he let the billionaire take part in his MTV special, The Shady National Convention. Eminem pretended like he was running for president at a mock political rally, and Trump played the role of the rapper’s “Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Cash.” You can watch Trump introducing Eminem to an excited crowd of “Shady Party” members in the video below.

Here is Donald Trump giving a ‘nominating speech’ for Slim Shady/Eminem in 2004 pic.twitter.com/iuGdqGsYdG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 4, 2016

As CNN reports, Eminem would later take aim at Trump in “Campaign Speech,” a freestyle rap that he released last October. Eminem took a stand against the man by warning voters that they should be afraid of him.

“But you should be afraid of this dang candidate/ You say Trump don’t kiss a** like a puppet/ ‘Cause he runs his campaign with his own cash for the fundin’ and that’s what you wanted / A f***** loose cannon who’s blunt with his hand on the button/ Who doesn’t have to answer to no one.”

However, Eminem’s rhymes about Donald Trump are tame compared to what he says about Jamie Lee Curtis and Ann Coulter in “No Favors.” The rapper saves his most violent lyrics for the women, and he even admits that what he says about Curtis is “cringeworthy.”

“Insanely perverted, rapey and scurvy/ They blame me for murdering Jamie Lee Curtis/ Said I put her face in the furnace, beat her with a space heater/ A piece of furniture, egg beater, thermos/ It may be disturbing, what I’m saying’s cringeworthy.”

Jamie Lee Curtis has already responded to Eminem’s detailed description of her make-believe murder. The Scream Queens star took to Twitter to remind the rapper that he has a daughter.

@eminem “They blame me 4 murdering Jamie Lee Curtis said I put her face in the furnace, beat her with a space heater.”

You have a daughter? — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 4, 2017

“No Favors” also includes a rather long rape fantasy sequence involving Trump “stan” Ann Coulter.

“And f**k Ann Coulter with a Klan poster/ With a lamp post, door handle, shutter/ A damn bolt cutter, a sandal, a can opener, a candle, rubber/ Piano, a flannel, sucker, some hand soap, butter,” the rapper spits, and he doesn’t stop there.

Ann Coulter responded to the 10 brutal bars that Eminem dedicated to her by telling TMZ that the rapper “has normalized violence against women.” She also accused Eminem of using her name to get publicity.

Eminem has been called out for his misogynistic lyrics many times throughout the years. He faced a massive backlash in 2014 when he rapped about his desire to “punch Lana Del Rey right in the face twice like Ray Rice.” The level of outrage incited by these words was so high that the Huffington Post published an article titled, “Has Eminem’s Misogyny Finally Become Unacceptable?”

However, fast forward to 2017, and Eminem hasn’t changed his tune. America has also elected a president who once bragged about being able to get away with grabbing women “by the pu**y” because he’s a celebrity. So while Eminem might not be a Trump supporter, he, the POTUS, and their millions of fans seem to share the view that it’s okay to make derogatory comments about women.

