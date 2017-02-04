Jamie Dornan And Dakota Johnson To Blame If ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Bombs?

We’re still a few weeks away from the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker, yet Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are already taking heat for the potential box office flop. Will fans turn on Dornan and Johnson if Fifty Shades Darker isn’t a success?

Celebrity Dirty Laundry is reporting that insiders are confident the sequel will ultimately fail in the box office, and they’re blaming it all on Dornan and Johnson. Fifty Shades of Grey managed to rake in over $300 million in global ticket sales, but the sequel is estimated to make between $35 and $40 million.

Part of the first movie’s success rests in the fact that fans of the books came out in large numbers to see the initial adaptation. Many left, however, feeling unsatisfied with the film. In fact, many expected to see more eroticism in the movie while others labeled it as the worst movie of the year.

The criticisms of Fifty Shades of Grey could negatively affect Fifty Shades Darker. Further, Dornan has already started distancing himself from the franchise. In a recent interview, the actor admitted that he shared nothing in common with Christian Grey and is actively trying to expand his career in Hollywood.

That being said, Gossip Cop reports that the rumors surrounding the movie’s release are not based on fact. Despite the reports that Dornan and Johnson are refusing to promote the film, a source told the outlet that they are currently on the press tour. In fact, Dornan just appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show while Johnson interviewed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Time reports that DeGeneres even had Dornan act out a scene as Christian Grey. The host played an employee at a Staples store and had Dornan seduce her. Although Christian has very few limits on the big screen, Dornan drew the line when it came to messing around with a pencil sharpener.

Meanwhile, Jamie Dornan recently opened up about his rise to stardom in Hollywood. Although Dornan has made a few celebrity friends over the years, E! News reports that he has some doubts about living in Los Angeles.

“I’ve spent a lot of time here. I used to come over here for little stints and try to get work. I remember the first time I came over here, I thought I’d try to immerse myself into the L.A. way of life. I joined a gym, because everyone’s really into that here,” he explained.

“I joined this gym, Equinox, on Sunset. I signed up and I went in to train and the first person I see when I went up is your man, Fabio. He was there with all his hair and all that. He was wearing a very loose-fitting tank top. He was doing pull-ups and had a crowd around him.”

Dornan continued, “He was doing enough to form a crowd. I didn’t join the crowd. I just sort of went, ‘Well maybe L.A.’s not for me.'”

Speaking of the gym, Dornan also performed a little workout stunt for Conan O’Brien. According to USA Today, the host asked Dornan to perform a scene in Fifty Shades Darker where Christian does a pommel horse routine.

While Dornan kept saying how it was a “bad idea” and how someone would have to pay if he breaks his face, he eventually performed the maneuver with ease. Unfortunately, the stunt didn’t go off without a slight hitch.

“I am honestly not exaggerating, I just pulled my pec,” he told Conan after.

“I hope you’re all right,” Conan answered.

“We’ll get you medical attention right afterwards, and if anything’s gone wrong, as I said (Andy Richter’s) on the hook for it.”

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]