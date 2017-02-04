Beyonce’s Twins Notwithstanding, Her Coachella 2017 Performance Is Happening

Despite Beyonce’s pregnancy — with twins, no less — she is set to perform at the 2017 Coachella in April, a source close to the singer told TMZ. Better yet, the singer will be performing with two special guests.

The two special guests who will be performing with Bey are yet to be announced. And no, we are not talking about Beyonce’s twins here. The first guest performer, says the aforementioned source, is a member of Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s label. The second guest performer is said to be from a different label but is a close friend of Beyonce.

As to who will be the first performer, we can already hazard a guess. There’s no shortage of amazing artists from the Roc Nation stable, which include Big Sean, DJ Khaled, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Grimes, Haim, Meek Mill, Rihanna, Santigold, Shakira, T.I., and Jay-Z himself.

TMZ‘s sources claim that the two mystery performers have already fully committed themselves to the Coachella performance. There’s always the worry that Beyonce’s pregnancy may complicate things once April comes around, as she might already be in her third trimester by then. But we can at least take comfort in the fact that the special performers knew in advance that Beyonce is pregnant with twins before they agreed to join her in her Coachella 2017 performance. To top it off, housing arrangements in the desert have already been made for the convenience of the two special guests.

In light of these new updates, and considering Beyonce’s propensity towards thematic performances, one can fairly suppose that her pregnancy will be incorporated into her Coachella 2017 performance. By then, Beyonce’s baby bump would already be too big for her to execute her dance moves on the stage. But then again, there’s always the seated option.

There’s always the possibility that doctors may advise Beyonce to cancel her performance on account of her pregnancy. Interestingly, she will still get paid $1 million if that happens, thanks to an insurance policy she’s signed under. The said insurance policy guarantees that she will still get paid the professed amount in the off chance that she gets sidelined for “incapacity,” as reported by Hollywood Life.

On TMZ: Beyonce Could Get Big Coachella Payday Even Without Performing https://t.co/1LwX40KwhD pic.twitter.com/1mU0dLPnhm — What's Cool (@WhatsCool) February 3, 2017

Beyonce hasn’t announced the due date for the birth of her twins yet so we can only speculate how far along her pregnancy will be once Coachella 2017 comes around.

That said, Entertainment Tonight reports a day after Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement that the Lemonade singer will be performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards next weekend just a day after the pregnancy announcement. So fans can at least look forward to that performance just in case the Coachella thing doesn’t happen.

It was just last Wednesday when Beyonce announced that she is pregnant with twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

The Instagram photo has garnered a lot of media attention, not to mention a wide range of mixed reactions. For one, Beyonce’s pregnancy photo is nothing short of a spectacle. The light green veil over her head and the huge arrangement of flowers behind and beneath her suggest a hidden meaning people can only speculate on. At any rate, it’s highly likely that this will be part of the motif used for her Coachella performance in a couple of months.

How excited are you to see a pregnant Beyonce perform at Coachella 2017?

[Featured Image by Buda Mendes/Getty Images]