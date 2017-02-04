DC Fans Want Zack Snyder To Direct ‘The Batman’

Since Ben Affleck stepped down as the director of The Batman at the start of the week, there have been a number of rumors linking a variety of different filmmakers to the position. But there is one man in particular that a certain section of DC fans want to replace Affleck as the director of The Batman because they’ve now started a petition demanding that Zack Snyder takes over.

The petition was started on Change.org and it has already attracted the attention of 2,5000 people, each of whom has signed it. Jennifer Huneycutt is the person that started the petition, and she even outlined why she believes that Zack Snyder is the perfect director to step into Ben Affleck’s shoes.

Jennifer Honeycutt believes that the combination of Zack Snyder directing and Ben Affleck writing the screenplay for The Batman would make the film a cinematic delight.

“Really, it’s a no-brainer. Zack Snyder’s commitment to source material, extraordinary visual style, and previous experience in the DCEU makes him the ideal candidate, especially when you factor in the influence Ben Affleck is still going to have on the film’s story and dialogue. The two working together just might make the best comic book film we’ve seen yet.”

In her petition, Honeycutt also made sure to point out numerous other reasons why she believes that Zack Snyder is the right choice to oversee The Batman. At first, she pointed out Snyder’s “stellar record with comic book and graphic novel properties. Starting with 2006’s 300, and followed by Watchmen in 2009, he has shown his skill with, and commitment to, being incredibly faithful to iconic source material.”

Clearly, Honeycutt is a big fan of Zack Snyder’s work, as she also praised how he’s able to recreate “panel-for-panel” sequences from the source material, while at the same time managing to put his “own spin on things, too.” Honeycutt believes that the DC Extended Universe could benefit from the continuity that Zack Snyder would bring, as he has now directed Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, and he’s recently wrapped up his directorial duties on Justice League, too.

Jennifer Honeycutt had one final point to make in her attempt to convince fans to sign her petition, as she detailed exactly why Zack Snyder has the perfect concoction of directorial attributes to service The Batman.

“Finally, there’s his style, visually and tonally. He’s created a beautifully dark DCEU, and populated it with characters and stories who fit the narrative perfectly. Some may not care for the darkness he’s brought to the founders of the Justice League, but I would advise those people to read more comics. Batman is an incredibly dark character (they don’t call him The Dark Knight for nothing, you know), and Snyder’s unique vision for his films is perfect for the tragic tale of Bruce Wayne – even more so for this Bruce Wayne, the harder, more vengeful version he becomes after the death of Jason Todd. His world simply isn’t a light and happy place. Gotham City seems to live entirely by night (no pun intended), and this makes him a perfect fit.”

The DC Extended Universe was rocked when it was finally announced, after several weeks of rumors, that Ben Affleck wouldn’t be directing The Batman. Affleck confirmed this news with an official statement to Variety, which explained that the burden of writing, producing, starring, and directing the blockbuster was simply too much.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

