Super Bowl 2017 Commercials: Stars, Cars, And A Timberlake Surprise

Super Bowl 2017 is bringing out the big guns—or at least the big names—when it comes to commercials. While the real action will take place on the field as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons for Super Bowl 51, some fair-weather fans will undoubtedly be more interested in the commercials that will air between plays.

Quartz Media posted a list of the confirmed 2017 Super Bowl commercials, and there is no doubt that advertisers are pulling out all the stops to take advantage of the heavily viewed game.

While Super Bowl staples such as Budweiser have shelled out big bucks for airtime during this year’s big game, there are also some newcomers, like jewelry company, Tiffany & Co. Lady Gaga will appear in the Tiffany commercial, and Vanity Fair reports that the commercial will air just before the singer performs at the Super Bowl halftime show and will include footage from her photo shoot for company’s fashion jewelry line Tiffany HardWear. The commercial marks the first time Tiffany & Co. has bought ad time during the Super Bowl, although the famous company has crafted the Vince Lombardi Trophy that is awarded to the winning team every year since the inception of the Super Bowl.

Lady Gaga is far from the only famous face that will be peddling product during Super Bowl 51. According to Quartz, music superstar Justin Bieber will star in a T-Mobile commercial in which he gives a history lesson on famous touchdown victory dances, while fellow pop icon Justin Timberlake will try to convince consumers to give beverage startup Bai a try. According to Billboard, Timberlake is a brand ambassador for the beverage startup as well as the company’s first-ever Chief Flavor Officer. The spot, titled “Jentleman,” will also feature a top secret special guest personally handpicked by the singer. Many fans think the mystery guest could Justin’s longtime pal, Jimmy Fallon. To keep the surprise under wraps, Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl commercial was not released online ahead of time and will air for the first time during the second quarter of Super Bowl 51.

In addition to Bai’s mysterious ad, actors Jason Statham and Gal Gadot will star in a commercial for Wix, while Mike & Molly star Melissa McCarthy will appear in a commercial for Kia. And actor Adam Driver will star in a first-ever live Super Bowl commercial for Snickers.

Other stars appearing in Super Bowl commercials this year include actor John Malkovich (Spacesquare). Steve Carrell ( Honda CR-V), Jeffrey Tambor (Tide), Bill Bye (Persil laundry detergent), Arnold Schwarzenegger (Mobile Strike), Jon Hamm (H&R Block), and Minnie Driver (Lexus). Mercedes-Benz GT is set to air a Coen brothers-directed spot featuring Easy Rider star Peter Fonda, and comedian Jon Lovitz will even peddle Avocados from Mexico.

Comedian Jon Lovitz cameos in mesmerizing Avocados commercial https://t.co/ucIjM5UAXY pic.twitter.com/OvpHb7gQ77 — WBAL Baltimore News (@wbaltv11) February 4, 2017

And another highlight for Super Bowl 2017 will be the return of Bud Light’s famous pitch-dog, Spuds MacKenzie, who first appeared in Bud commercials in late 1980s. The controversial canine celebrates his 30th anniversary with the beer maker.

Of course, famous faces are nothing new when it comes to the Super Bowl. Past Super Bowl commercials have featured Full House trio John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Bob Saget in a Dannon yogurt commercial, and Seinfeld alums Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, and Wayne Knight for a supersized spot to promote the comic’s web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Television legend Betty White famously appeared in a 2010 Snickers ad alongside Barney Miller alum Abe Vigoda. White later told Ad Age she credited the commercial for her revived career.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon]