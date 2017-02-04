WWE News: WWE Advertising Seth Rollins To Compete After ‘Elimination Chamber’

WWE has announced their list of matches for the February events. Brock Lesnar will be competing at the WWE Live event on February 17 in Dallas, Texas. Days after the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE will continue the Road to WrestleMania house show events, which are expected to have a stacked card each time. Lesnar is scheduled to compete against The Big Show.

Other matches scheduled are Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, a Fatal Four-Way – involving champions Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows against The New Day, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, and Sheamus & Cesaro – for the Raw Tag Team Championship, and a six-woman tag team match, pitting Charlotte, Nia Jax, and Dana Brooke against Alicia Fox, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

Interestingly, WWE is still advertising Seth Rollins to compete at the same event, as he is scheduled to square off against Rusev.

WWE also recently announced that Rollins was not going to be able to compete at the upcoming WWE Live events due to undergoing surgery to repair his knee, which was reinjured during the attack from Samoa Joe on Raw. However, they also stated that his overall status is “unknown,” and it will be revealed on the next episode of Raw.

Even with Rollins’ injury, he is sure to use social media to continue his quest to dethrone the “King of Kings,” Triple H.

“This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real and a lot is up in the air right now, but one thing remains constant: my resolve. This doesn’t end for me until I’ve reclaimed the throne. And for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than I ever have and push myself beyond what I know. This isn’t over. The only way to wear the crown is to slay the king. I know what must be done and there’s nothing that can stop me.”

Rollins also took the time to repost a graphic design purposed to further show his quest to unseat Triple H.

From the looks of it, WWE is still trying to hold off on making a clear-cut conclusion on the direction of Seth Rollins. Of course, he is one of WWE’s biggest commodities at the current time, and the company would like for him to recover in time for WrestleMania 33.

However, for the sake of prolonging his career, keeping Rollins off of the card regarding competing in an actual match, but having him interfere instead, would still give him his WrestleMania appearance, while keeping his health at the forefront.

After Monday night on Raw, the WWE Universe will know the future of Seth Rollins. The company has already moved on with WrestleMania plans, as the newest person for Triple H to compete against is now Shane McMahon. This match was actually a heavy favorite to occur dating back to last year. However, as expected, plans changed and Seth Rollins vs. Triple became the chosen match.

McMahon would be a very good choice for Triple H to compete against. Not only because every match involving Shane is going to be a one-off bout, which leads his opponent to commence another feud after their contest, but Rollins would be best suited to interfere in that type of match.

To even further entertain this, after Rollins’ interference in the match between Triple H and Shane McMahon, he could defect to SmackDown Live and put new life into the currently-lacking list of strong babyfaces for the brand. Since SummerSlam is a “big four” pay-per-view, Rollins can feud with someone such as Baron Corbin or The Miz for a few months, before Triple H makes a surprise appearance on SmackDown Live to set up a match between him and Rollins at SummerSlam.

[Featured Image By WWE]