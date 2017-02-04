Beyonce Set to Perform At The Grammys, Despite Being Pregnant With Twins

Beyonce is going to have a busy 2017. The singer just announced that she is expecting twins with rapper Jay-Z, and it’s now being reported that she’ll still perform at the Grammy Awards in February.

According to Extra TV, Beyonce will take the stage for the 2017 Grammy Awards on February 12. Apart from her performance, the “Hold Up” singer is up for an award for her newest album, Lemonade. Beyonce currently holds the record for the most nominations for a female artist and for being nominated in four different categories.

Beyonce joins a list of top talent, including The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Little Big Town, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Metallica, Bruno Mars, Keith Urban, Adele, and Carrie Underwood. Adele is Beyonce’s biggest competition this year with five nominations.

Entertainment Weekly reported that Beyonce announced her twin pregnancy a week ago. The award-winning singer took to social media to share the good news.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over,” she wrote. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

According to E! Online, Beyonce shared the news alongside a photo of herself cradling her pregnant belly. Within 24 hours, the image became the most liked photo in the history of Instagram. Fortunately, the high profile couple is well equipped to handle the popularity.

“They are a close family and like to keep their life out of the public’s way,” an insider revealed about Beyonce and Jay-Z’s private life. “Jay-Z lets very few people into his personal world.”

Beyonce takes a similar approach to the media. In fact, despite her popularity in the music world, she rarely gives interviews and goes to great lengths to control information. Of course, she can’t control everything about her personal life.

Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his daughter’s new pregnancy. Although Beyonce is still planning on performing at the Grammys, Matthew revealed that she already sounds worn out.

“She sounded a little tired ’cause she’s been working on the Grammy performance,” he explained.

The Telegraph reported that the twins will mark Beyonce’s second and third children with Jay-Z. The music icon’s first child, Blue Ivy, was born back in 2012. Blue Ivy is now five years old and recently contributed to Beyonce’s album, singing, “I like my baby hair with baby hair and afros.”

Despite the public announcement, Beyonce has not revealed when the twins will be born. Based on the photo, Beyonce could be between 12 and 16 weeks pregnant, which puts her due date towards the end of the summer.

At the same time, it isn’t clear if Beyonce will perform at Coachella this coming April. She booked the gig a while back and is slated to be the first female headliner at the festival in over a decade.

Beyonce has, however, performed while pregnant in the past. During the VMAs in 2011, Beyonce took the stage when she was five months pregnant with Blue Ivy. (clip below)

“I put a lot of thought into how I wanted to unveil it. It was important to me that I was able to do it myself,” she said at the time. “I was extremely nervous. It was the toughest red carpet I ever did. I decided to say nothing and proudly show my baby bump. I felt it was more powerful to see the love and enthusiasm as opposed to saying anything.”

Fans can watch Beyonce in action when the 2017 Grammys air on February 12.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]