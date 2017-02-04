President Trump Reacts To ‘Ridiculous’ Ruling Against Travel Ban

One day after a Seattle Judge ordered a countrywide block on President Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily barred the entry of refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, the president took to Twitter to vent out against the restraining order, CNN reports. Apart from terming the restraining order “ridiculous,” Trump also indicated that every effort would be made to overturn the court order. Trump’s first reaction against the restraining order came hours after an official release from the White House termed the development “outrageous.” The word was, however, later removed from the official statement. President Trump, however, doesn’t seem to be in a mood to mince his words.

This is what he wrote on his official Twitter page a few minutes ago.

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Apart from this tweet, he also sent out three other tweets one of which was specifically targeted at The New York Times.

After being forced to apologize for its bad and inaccurate coverage of me after winning the election, the FAKE NEWS @nytimes is still lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Trump started the day with this first tweet.

When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security – big trouble! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

This was followed by another tweet in which he claimed that there were several middle-eastern countries agree with his decision to ban people from seven countries.

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

As we file this post, he also made this tweet.

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Meanwhile, hours after the judge ordered the temporary restriction order, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection directed all airlines to accommodate passengers from these banned countries, while adding that the U.S. government would now begin reissuing visas that were canceled after the ban. They also assured refugees and confirmed that everyone who has a visa would now be allowed entry into the U.S. This happened on the same day that an Iranian baby was also granted a waiver on her entry so that she could visit the U.S. and undergo an emergency heart surgery that would save her life.

"There is still more to do, the fight isn't yet won" | Airlines to board nationals barred under US Muslim ban https://t.co/eBpkNE6h78 pic.twitter.com/ZCcFDSMMnd — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) February 4, 2017

According to reports, the court order was signed by federal Judge James Robart who was appointed by President George W. Bush. The order against the travel ban is seen as a major setback for the Trump administration which maintains that its decision to issue the temporary travel ban was “lawful and appropriate” and that the U.S. Department of Justice would file an emergency appeal.

“At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this outrageous order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate. The President’s order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people”, White House Press Secretary Sean spicer said in a statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, several people have hailed the restraining order and termed that the travel ban was un-American.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement following the order.

“This ruling is a victory for the Constitution and for all of us who believe this un-American executive order will not make us safer. President Trump should heed this ruling and he ought to back off and repeal the executive order once and for all.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) also welcomed the ruling in its statement.

“Because the Trump administration is vowing to appeal the ruling, CAIR is urging travelers to consider immediately contacting relevant airlines to inquire about rebooking their flights, with the recognition that the situation remains fluid.”

Most affected by yesterday’s restraining order seems to be the airline industry which is now scrambling to make arrangements for allowing entry for hitherto banned passengers. They are, however, also wary of further changes in the status quo – especially after the U.S. Department of Justice has confirmed that they will challenge the restraining order against the ban.

