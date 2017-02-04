‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Next Week: Sally’s Plans Are Revealed

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers next week reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is becoming more and more confident about her quest to dominate the fashion industry.

Celeb Dirty Laundry posted a teaser video of Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful and it showed Sally talking to someone and declaring that her business empire will soon make its mark in the fashion world.

She said, “A new day is dawning and the sun is shining brightly. Spectra is roaring back and the entire fashion industry is going to stand up and take notice.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers next week show that Sally is becoming more aggressive in her plan to overthrow the Forresters and she’s confident that her strategy will work without a hitch.

Celeb Dirty Laundry even thinks that Sally will have an ally in Thomas (Pierson Fode) and that when the two start working together there might be a chance for them to even find some romance in between taking down her fiercest rivals the Forresters.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers next week did not say if Thomas will finally be free from Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) but seeing that she’s still in New York and has no plans of returning home yet it may be possible that he’ll be free to date Sally in the near future.

In other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers next week it seems that a heartbroken Bill (Don Diamont) will open up about losing Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and he thinks that if she was really free to choose her path she would’ve chosen him over Ridge.

Celeb Dirty Laundry‘s teaser video also showed Bill pouring his heart out to Rick (Jacob Young) over losing Brooke to another man.

Bill tells Rick that the only reason Brooke chose Ridge over him is because they used her family as leverage.

Bill says that RJ (Anthony Turpel) and Ridge convinced Brooke that it’s best for everyone to rebuild the family again, which is why she chose Ridge over him.

But if RJ and Ridge weren’t around to mess with her head Brooke would have chosen him instead and things would be better.

Although now that Brooke is with Ridge, Bill doesn’t believe that he’s down for the count.

Bill believes that Ridge will mess things up as he often does and when that happens he’ll be there to catch Brooke when she falls.

But according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers next week Rick won’t let Bill get anywhere near Brooke even if he thinks that he’s meant to be with her.

Rick will tell Bill to back off because now that Brooke is reunited with Ridge he should respect her decision and let her be. Rick has complete confidence in Brooke that she knows what she’s doing so Bill should just leave her alone.

Although Bill may be onto something when he said that Ridge will just mess things up because according to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers next week the man Brooke chose over Bill may break her heart soon.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Ridge is going to tell Brooke about his dalliance with Quinn (Rena Sofer) when they were in San Francisco.

He’s going to tell Brooke that he kissed Quinn and when this happens Bill better be ready to catch a falling Brooke.

According to The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers next week, Brooke will seek out Bill after Ridge tells her about his indiscretion.

Bill will try to win back Brooke by telling her that he will never do anything to hurt her. Although Brooke won’t go back to Bill right away, Ridge’s cheating on her with Quinn is seriously eroding her trust on him and it’s only a matter of time before she falls for Bill again. And that’s what’s in store in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers next week.

[Featured image by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Focus World/AP Images]