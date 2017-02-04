Watch Ghana Vs. Burkina Faso Football Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video

What is the start time for the Ghana vs. Burkina Faso football match, and how do you watch it live online? You can find all the answers about the Africa Cup of Nations third-place game right here.

The match will be played at 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET) on Saturday from Port-Gentil, Gabon. The losers of the semi-final matches will face off in the next-to-last match of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, with a finish in the top three as the prize to the winner.

Ghana’s hopes of becoming champions of Africa ended on Friday with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cameroon, but coach Avram Grant still sees a bright future ahead for his team. The team many had picked to the tournament win this year will end up with a bit of disappointment, but Grant believes that the team’s run was still a success.

“I think we are successful even now,” Grant told SuperSport (via ESPNFC). “We didn’t win the cup but we have had a good tournament. We were the better side (against Cameroon), and in the last tournament we only lost on penalties. It is a good generation, a new generation, and I think they will win a lot of titles.”

The loss was particularly difficult given Ghana’s history in the tournament. This looked to be the squad to end the nation’s 35-year title drought, but now they will be forced to wait at least another year.

Grant said it wasn't exactly the team's dream to be playing in the third-place playoff, but said the team is looking forward to Saturday's match and will be playing hard until the final whistle. Ghana is still considered the favorite in Saturday's match.

Burkina Faso fell to Egypt in a penalty shootout in Wednesday's semifinal match, a painful defeat.

As SuperSport noted, Burkina Faso looked dominant in the match and even scored against a Pharaohs team that hadn’t conceded a goal the entire tournament.

“The Stallions were much the better team in their semi-final with Egypt and dominated almost throughout the game with energy, dynamism, but were also sadly bogged down by a lack of proper finishing. “At the end of the day, despite Aristide Bance’s goal, the first conceded by Essam El Hadary in over 10 hours of AFCON football, while they should feel disappointed for not playing on Sunday, they should not hold their heads, as Africa and the rest of the world now know, that they are certainly a team of the future.”

But the Stallions team is looking ahead together and not pointing fingers for the semifinal loss.

“(Herve Koffi and Bertrand Traore) missed the penalties, but it is like we all missed the penalties,” midfielder Razack Traore said after the loss (via ESPNFC). “We lose together and we win together. It is the team that missed the penalty. We are really disappointed because we played good football. We tried everything, but that is football.”

