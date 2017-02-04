Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Show Set To Get Political

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl show will likely include a political statement, according to media reports following a press conference held by the star on Thursday.

Speaking to press in Houston in the lead up to Sunday’s championship game, the singer was asked if she planned on using the opportunity to “unify America” or to make any statements.

“Well, I don’t know if I will succeed in unifying America. You’ll have to ask America when it’s over. The only statements that I’ll be making during the halftime show are the ones that I’ve been consistently making throughout my career.”

Gaga has consistently used her influence to champion for compassion and inclusiveness for all, spearheading the Born This Way Foundation, which aims to create support networks and opportunities for at risk youth. While she has remained mostly silent on the current political climate across the United States, many of the Trump administration’s recent actions fly in the face of everything the singer stands for.

Gaga continued on the underlying themes of her performance.

“I believe in a passion for inclusion. I believe in the spirit of equality, and the spirit of this country as one of love and compassion and kindness. So my performance will have both those philosophies.”

It was previously reported that the notoriously conservative NFL had warned Gaga to stay silent about political issues during her performance. An Entertainment Tonight source elaborates.

“Lady Gaga was told by the NFL that she couldn’t say anything or bring anything up about the election, or mention Donald Trump.”

Considering last year’s game attracted a reported 116.5 Million viewers across the U.S., it is understandable the NFL wouldn’t want to risk alienating anyone with political demonstrations. Given the current climate in the nation, the game could provide a much-needed respite from political mayhem.

A representative for the NFL has since disputed this in an email to TMZ.

“This is unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none. The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together. Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren’t going to be distracted by this.”

It is unclear whether there is truth to this statement or if it is an attempt by the NFL to avoid further controversy.

Given Gaga’s vocal criticism of Trump and her propensity for eye-catching stunts, it is understandable that the NFL would be worried. Gaga was a major supporter of Hilary Clinton during the campaign trail. At a rally for the Democratic candidate in North Carolina, Gaga spoke to the excited crowd on the need for a Democratic leader.

WAKE UP MONSTER 18+ go out and #vote #mygirl #imwithher #my #vote #govote ????????????????????❤️❤️❤️❤️???????????? A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Nov 8, 2016 at 6:50am PST

“Hillary Clinton is made of steel. Hillary Clinton is unstoppable and watching what [Trump] has done to us I can promise you that she will protect us not just from the outside, but from the inside as well.”

After spending the night of the election with Clinton supporters, Gaga joined protests outside Trump Tower where she mounted one of the many parked garbage trucks for this iconic shot.

????????❤️I want to live in a #CountryOfKindness #LoveTrumpsHate He divided us so carelessly. Let's take care now of each other. A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Nov 9, 2016 at 1:57am PST

Also announced for Sunday’s show is Gaga collaborator Tony Bennett. The two released a duet album in 2014 to a lukewarm reception. It has also been reported that country star Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem, while several members of the original Hamilton cast will perform a rendition of “America the Beautiful”.

Aside from Gaga’s statement on Sunday’s show, details of her performance remain unclear. Considering how high the bar was set at last year’s show, Gaga has some big shoes to fill.

[Featured image by David J. Phillip/ AP Images]