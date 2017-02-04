‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Gushes Over Her Baby Girl Ensley

Jenelle Evans may be busy with a new baby, but luckily, the Teen Mom 2 star has remained active on social media.

In addition to sharing several photos of her baby girl, Ensley Jolie Eason, the reality star and mother of three has posted a message to fans about her new year — and her new home.

“New baby girl, new house, new year. 2017 is [definitely] treating us right so far,” Jenelle Evans wrote to her fans on Twitter on February 1.

Jenelle Evans welcomed her third on January 24, and one day later, her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Chelsea Houska, welcomed her second child, son Watson Cole DeBoer. Since then, Jenelle Evans has given her fans a sneak peek at her new home, which was built on a piece of land she and Eason selected last year.

A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:26am PST

“Good morning world! #Precious,” Jenelle Evans wrote in the caption of the photo above.

Jenelle Evans went public with her relationship with David Eason in late 2015, after splitting from her former fiance, Nathan Griffith, the father of her second child, son Kaiser. Jenelle Evans also has an older son from her previous relationship with Andrew Lewis, which fans will remember from her time on 16 & Pregnant.

A short time after Jenelle Evans began dating David Eason, the couple moved in together and began to shoot scenes for Teen Mom 2. On the show, fans have seen tons of the pair’s relationship, as well as their relationship with Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara, which hasn’t been great.

During one scene from the show, Barbara Evans attempted to see Jenelle Evans at her home, but for some reason, the reality star wouldn’t come out of her room and a verbal dispute between Barbara and her boyfriend erupted. Then, as their argument heated up, Eason called the police.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s relationship appeared quite serious from the start, but despite their decision to quickly move in together, the Teen Mom 2 star denied plans to start a family or get married months later.

A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:02am PST

“My sugar plum,” Jenelle Evans captioned the above photo.

During her interview with People Magazine in March of last year, just months before becoming pregnant with her third child, Jenelle Evans gushed over her boyfriend and said they were taking things slow.

“He’s a very hard worker, and I love that about him,” Jenelle Evans said during the interview. “He doesn’t care about me making money, or how much I get, he still pays his own bills, and he still gives me money for rent and everything, which I’ve never had any boyfriend do!”

“Jace absolutely loves him, [he] always wants to be around him,” she continued. “And he has an 8-year-old daughter that comes and spends the weekends along with Jace, so they get along very well and everyone is just really happy.”

Speaking of her future with Eason, Jenelle Evans said she “can definitely see him as a great person [to have kids with],” but insisted they were “taking things slow” at the time.

“We’re not looking into marriage or kids or [anything] like that,” she explained. “I even said on camera, I said: ‘I’ll be miserable for the rest of my life as long as I have my family together,’ but honestly, it’s really about being happy, and if you’re not happy, your kids aren’t going to happy, and that’s the most important thing.”

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her growing family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]