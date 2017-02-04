Melania Trump’s Florida Vacation With Donald Trump At Mar-A-Lago [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump can be seen in the above and below photos, as Mrs. Trump greeted President Donald Trump as soon as he descended the stairs of Air Force One. Mr. Trump arrived at the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, February 3, to start President Trump’s first vacation since becoming president. Melania and Donald are spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago. Lots of attention is being focused on Melania in recent photos, especially since Mrs. Trump has only been spotted in public rarely since Mr. Trump’s inauguration on Friday, January 20.

As seen in the new photos of the Trumps, Melania wore a bright red dress to match President Trump’s bright red tie when she greeted her husband’s return to Florida. The red dress worn by Mrs. Trump stopped at the middle of her thigh, highlighting her fit legs. The red dress sported by Melania in the photos had sleeves that acted as sort of a cape over her arms, but left room for the sleeves to provide open airing in the Florida weather for Mrs. Trump’s arms.

Mrs. Trump carried a deep cherry red clutch as well in the photos. Melanie also wore red ballet flats as she walked with Mr. Trump on the tarmac, flanked by Secret Service personnel.

It was the first time Melania had been seen in public in nearly two weeks, causing some people to wonder where Mrs. Trump had been hiding. As reported by the Inquisitr, all sorts of viral videos and GIFs and images of Mrs. Trump at Mr. Trump’s inauguration caused folks to wonder if Melania was okay. A video of Melania showing Mr. Trump a smile and then frowning when he looked away caused the hashtag #FreeMelania to go viral on social media.

An essay published on Huffington Post asked if Melania was okay, with the author detailing her own experiences with a mother who was emotionally abused by the writer’s father.

Body language experts weighed in and analyzed the movements of Mr. and Mrs. Trump, with the experts noting how Melania seemed to pull away from Mr. Trump as they danced. The body language experts also claimed that Melania seemed like an object to President Trump. All the viewpoints are the reasons why new photos of Mrs. Trump are a hot and heavy search item. People want to know how Melania looks in relation to her husband and in her own right.

The article by Heavy titled “PHOTOS: Donald & Melania Trump Mar-a-Lago Vacation” has swelled to more than 5,000 views within hours of publication.

Some of the comments being published about Donald and Melania Trump by viewers of the new photos can be read below.

As reported by the Huffington Post, Mr. Trump is planning a Super Bowl gathering this weekend.

said, “Seeing their body language speaks volumes of unhappiness. Without being too dramatic, it is a little terrifying to see the dead air between them.”

noted, “I don’t know. They’re constantly surrounded by secret service people and media. Who can be ‘on’ 24/7. She’s a private person and probably has her off moments when she just isn’t in the mood… I know this kind of surveillance would drive me nuts. Look at old youtubes. They were VERY into each other in the early years. This is a big burden for a wife. Michelle Obama LOVED the limelight and couldn’t wait to get into the white house. I don’t think Melania really wanted this. Just because YOU wouldn’t want to go to bed with him lol don’t assume she feels the same way. She’s the wife of a president. She making history. She’s pushing 50. She’s probably not dreaming about some heartthrob somewhere else.”

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]