Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Get Flirty On The Set Of ‘The Voice’ Season 12

Season 12 of The Voice might be its most anticipated yet. Apart from watching a group of talented singers and musicians fight for the top spot, Blake Shelton is set to reunite with Gwen Stefani. From the sounds of it, the couple will pick up right where their heated romance left off.

According to Rare, Shelton and Stefani got very flirty behind the scenes. In a special preview clip, Stefani told one contestant, “I just did a country song with Blake Shelton. I got the hookup.” Shelton quipped, “That’s so inappropriate to talk about us hooking up!”

While it’s clear Shelton and Stefani will tease each other about their romance, they are both determined to walk away a winner this season. Of course, they’ll also have to fight Adam Levine and Alicia Keys, both of whom aren’t pulling any punches.

“I only have one goal when it comes to this show — to win with an artist,” Shelton explained. “It just feels so good to say to that person, ‘I knew you could do this.'”

Stefani couldn’t agree more. “I love to see people work hard and make it, and stand at the top of the steps.”

In addition to the behind-the-scenes look, ET Online reports that Shelton is also planning something special for Valentine’s Day. The romantic holiday falls before the premiere of the new season and Shelton is afraid that he might miss out.

“I’m one of those guys that’s always last minute, like, ‘Oh dammit. It’s here, it’s here!’ Get some flowers or something,” he explained at the People’s Choice Awards. “I’m not good at planning surprises when it comes to Valentine’s Day but we’ll definitely celebrate.”

Meanwhile, Celebrity Dirty Laundry is reporting that Stefani might be making the switch to country. After spending enormous amounts of time with Shelton and seeing her latest album struggle, Stefani is allegedly thinking about becoming country music’s next big celebrity.

Stefani dabbled in country music last year. The No Doubt alum recorded a duet with Blake Shelton last year titled “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.” Although the song didn’t do as well as the couple planned, it might have changed Stefani’s mind about the genre.

Even Shelton’s close friends are ready to welcome Stefani to the country family. Last month, Luke Bryan revealed that Stefani is comfortable around Shelton’s crowd and doesn’t mind being immersed in the music.

“I think Gwen enjoys learning a little bit more about us country people. But she totally fits in and has a blast,” he shared.

Of course, there’s no telling what Stefani will do in the near future. She has not commented on the possibility of releasing a country album. At the same time, Taylor Swift had a lot of success going from country to pop, so this wouldn’t be the first time an artist switched genres.

In the meantime, it looks like Stefani’s romance with Shelton is hotter than ever. In fact, one of the biggest questions remaining is when the couple will tie the knot. While they have battled wedding rumors in the past, the latest speculation hints that Stefani called the ceremony off.

According to Gossip Cop, inside sources claim that Stefani threatened to call it quits after details about the ceremony leaked online. “The tension between them has reached a boiling point. Shortly after the holidays, Gwen was thinking of calling off the wedding entirely,” the insider shared, adding that Stefani is also pregnant with Shelton’s child.

Despite the allegations, a rep of Stefani has since come forward and debunked the wedding/pregnancy rumors.

The new season of The Voice is set to premiere February 27 on NBC.

