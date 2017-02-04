Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals His Initial Reaction To Trump’s Taunts

Arnold Schwarzenegger is firing back at Donald Trump in the aftermath of the president’s tweets and taunts over The New Celebrity Apprentice.

In a new interview with Men’s Journal, Arnold Schwarzenegger explained his initial reaction to his nemesis’ constant dissing. After a tweet by Trump about his premiere night ratings, Schwarzenegger said he carefully thought through his retort.

“I said, ‘Let’s sit on it for an hour,'” Arnold told Men’s Journal.

“I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting and go back to New York… And then we just smash his face into the table.'”

While Arnold Schwarzenegger was clearly joking, he did come up with a non-violent way to respond to Trump’s taunts.

“I think I have to be above all of that and put him on the spot,” Schwarzenegger said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s reply came in a classy tweet.

“There’s nothing more important than the people’s work,” Arnold wrote. “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

Donald Trump just asked religious leaders to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Apprentice' ratings https://t.co/5Q3M9GhSyP pic.twitter.com/UcEQcDmhBc — Independent US (@IndyUSA) February 2, 2017

The 45th president of the United States is fixated on Schwarzenegger’s Celebrity Apprentice ratings, and just days before he took office, he slammed the man who took over his role on the NBC reality show. In a bizarre tweet, Trump described himself as a “ratings machine” and blasted the former California Governor for his performance in the reality show he once helmed.

“Wow, the ratings are in, and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” the POTUS tweeted.

Trump went a step further at the National Prayer Breakfast by asking people to pray for Arnold and The Apprentice.

“I want to pray for Arnold’s ratings,” the president told the crowd.

In response, Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a personal message to Trump. In a video, Arnold suggested that the two of them switch jobs.

“Hey Donald, I have a great idea,” Schwarzenegger said. “Why don’t we switch jobs? You take over TV, cause you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. And then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

Of course, Arnold’s response prompted yet another tweet.

Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice…but at least he tried hard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not the only celebrity the current POTUS has slammed over The Apprentice. When Martha Stewart’s 2006 version of the show failed, The Donald blasted her in an open letter.

“It’s about time you started taking responsibility for your failed version of The Apprentice,” he wrote to the lifestyle guru.

“Your performance was terrible in that the show lacked mood, temperament and just about everything else a show needs for success. I knew it would fail as soon as I first saw it…Putting your show on the air was a mistake for everybody – especially NBC.”

Despite Stewart’s failed stint on the NBC reality franchise, Arnold Schwarzenegger told Men’s Journal that he personally reached out to Celebrity Apprentice boss Mark Burnett once he learned of the longtime host’s political aspirations.

“I’d never done a reality-TV show and thought it would be interesting,” Arnold said. “[NBC executives] said, ‘Let’s do a season and see what happens.'”

Let's do this! #CelebApprentice ????: @mattiseman A photo posted by The New Celebrity Apprentice (@apprenticenbc) on Dec 15, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

While the current season of Celebrity Apprentice hasn’t fared as well as the earlier seasons of the show, Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks he could give “ratings machine” Trump some advice for his new job in the Oval Office.

“I sound more presidential and more diplomatic and more elder-statesman,” Arnold said. “That’s exactly the way Donald should be.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger also has a mantra for dealing with the leader of the free world.

“Don’t get into a stinking contest with a skunk,” Arnold said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Celebrity Apprentice has featured a lineup of celebrities that includes Boy George, Snooki, and Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil. Schwarzenegger’s catchphrase is “You’re terminated,” but, clearly, the new president wants him fired.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]