Brad Pitt Tosses Angelina Jolie’s Stuff As Kate Hudson Rumors Gain Steam

That didn’t take long. Months after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced their split, the actor was spotted clearing out his estranged wife’s belongings from his California home. Is this a sign that he is ready to move on to another A-lister?

Cinema Blend reports that Pitt and Kate Hudson are Hollywood’s hottest item. Insiders claim that Pitt and Hudson have been growing closer over the past few weeks and are still meeting in secret. Of course, the two have not been photographed in public and neither of them have commented on their rumored romance.

But that hasn’t stopped the rumors from gaining steam. In fact, Inquisitr reports that Hudson is now expecting a child with the Allied star. These pregnancy rumors have not been verified, though Hudson’s brother recently poked fun at her secret romance.

“Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as s**t! He drinks out of the f**king carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!!” Oliver Hudson wrote on social media. “He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert. …”

Pitt is partially to blame for all the outlandish rumors. The actor experienced similar reports after he divorced Jennifer Aniston and hooked up with Jolie in 2005. In fact, many are expecting him to emerge with a new girlfriend any day now, despite the fact that romance is probably the last thing on Pitt’s mind.

Pitt is currently locked in a nasty custody battle with Jolie and only recently started repairing his public image. Until the custody issue is resolved, it isn’t likely that Pitt will start a new romance if it might jeopardize his chances for joint custody.

That being said, Pitt and Hudson have said nothing about their rumored romance. If they really wanted to squash the rumors they would have addressed them by now. Until then, we’ll have to keep a close eye to see how this one develops.

In the meantime, Yahoo is reporting that Brad Pitt is already purging his life of anything that reminds him of Jolie. The actor was spotted removing furniture and odd ends from his house in Los Angeles in an effort to remove Jolie’s influence from his life.

“Brad doesn’t need all of Angelina’s stuff – things like rugs from the Far East, weird ornaments and blankets – and various pieces of furniture which they bought as a couple,” a source explained. “He’s downsizing on a lot of things that has accumulated over time.”

According to Enstarz, Jolie is starting to have second thoughts about the divorce. After the news of Pitt’s romance with Hudson and the reports of his house cleaning, the actress now regrets becoming a single parent.

To complicate things further, Pitt has been looking better than ever in recent public appearances. While Jolie has kept to herself in recent months, Pitt made a surprise appearance at the Golden Globes, where he received a standing ovation from his Hollywood peers.

The actor was also seen at a charity concert last month. Pitt appeared happy to onlookers as he introduced several artists at the event. By all outside appearances, Pitt is using the divorce as an opportunity to turn over a new leaf.

Whether or not this includes a romance with Hudson is yet to be seen. Neither Pitt nor Jolie have commented on the rumors surrounding their divorce.

