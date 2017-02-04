‘The Voice’ Rumors: Adam Levine, Blake Shelton Quit For All-Female Season 13?

The Voice may only just be gearing up to debut Season 12, but there’s already a whole lot of speculation surrounding Season 13 and veteran coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s futures with the NBC singing show.

After months of speculation claiming that Levine and Shelton could be ready to quit the show after serving as coaches on what will be all 12 seasons, rumors are now swirling that both Levine and Shelton could actually be bumped from The Voice later this year to make way for an all-female season.

The Voice fans have been speculating about the possibility of Adam and Blake quitting the show, if only for one season, on social media in recent days, alluding to the possibility of Levine and Shelton potentially being replaced by an all-female line-up.

Those behind the scenes of The Voice have not commented on the rumors, though Twitter users have been going wild over the speculation, claiming that Blake and Adam could be replaced by returning coaches Miley Cyrus and Christina Aguilera as well as potential new coaches Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion.

“If the rumors are true, The Voice Season 13 will be with Christina, Miley, Jennifer and Celine,” Twitter user @Lekmind wrote on the 140-character site, adding amid the conjecture that the shows set to debut in the second half of 2017 could be “full [of] women coaches.”

Christina, Miley, Jennifer and Celine have not commented on the speculation suggesting that they could be replacing Adam and Blake for an all-female round of shows, though rumors have been swirling for months that Adam Levine and Blake Shelton could potentially be considering quitting The Voice after sources alleged to Radar Online following the Season 11 finale that both supposedly feel they have “run the courses” as coaches.

The site also claimed last year that Shelton could be considering leaving the show, alleging at the time that Blake was not to keen on returning without Gwen, who, according to speculation, may also be leaving The Voice after Season 12 alongside Alicia Keys to make way for the possible new all-female coaching line-up.

Neither Adam nor Blake ever commented on the quitting report published by the site back in November, but the claims got fans speculating that the duo could be ready to quit The Voice after appearing on every single season since the show first began in 2011.

But while The Voice quitting and all-female coaching lineup rumors are all pure conjecture for now, it has been speculated for weeks that Christina and Jennifer potentially joining The Voice in Adam and Blake’s seats later this year.

Latin Times reported back in January that Aguilera and Lopez were supposedly both being considered for Season 13, which would see them sit alongside Cyrus who has already been confirmed by NBC to return to The Voice for at least one more season after E! News confirmed last year that she had been replaced by Shelton’s girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

As for Celine Dion, she’s yet to comment on rumors claiming she could be ready to sign on the dotted line to appear on an all-female season of The Voice in the place of either Adam or Blake amid the quitting claims, though Dion is already confirmed to be appearing on Season 12 as Stefani’s key advisor.

TV Line reported that Celine confirmed the big The Voice news on Twitter, telling her followers on January 27 that she was “very excited” to be heading to The Voice with Gwen, though she did not allude to rumors claiming she could be heading to the NBC show on a permanent basis later this year.

What do you think of the latest batch of The Voice rumors? Would you like to see Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez replace Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for an all-female round of The Voice?

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]