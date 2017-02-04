Leah Remini Warring With Giovanni Ribisi Over Church Of Scientology

Hollywood actor and lifelong scientologist Giovanni Ribisi wants the world to know he’s no fan of Leah Remini’s docuseries chronicling the controversial religion.

The 42-year-old “Saving Private Ryan” actor recently took the famed actress to task over her critical portrayal of the church in “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”

“There’s a lot of money behind it,” Ribisi charged in a recent radio interview. “It’s turned into such a controversy to where you go out, you make a documentary about it. You know, the person who’s doing that is making money off it.”

Ribisi went on to declare the church “works” for him and recommended others give it a look, finally prompting a response from the outspoken Remini.

“I feel bad for Vonnie,” she said. “He’s only doing what we were all taught to do.”

The 46-year-old former “King of Queens” star walked away from the religion she was raised in three years ago, casting it as a dangerous “cult” ever since.

Ribisi isn’t the first famous Hollywood star Remini has clashed with over her newfound portrayal of the church.

In her 2015 novel Troublemaker, she branded “Mission Impossible” star and prominent scientologist Tom Cruise an “overgrown child.” who routinely made diva demands and threw fits of rage.

‘For those who are in the dark, I want to say, “Stop it,” said Remini, who has previously charged the church nearly destroyed her family. “Stop giving up your families and your life for something that is truly damaging. I did not want to find out everything I knew was a lie.

Remini insists for years her mission became freeing her family from the clutches of church leaders and their teachings.

She described active members of the church as living in a bubble, with her proof of that coming in 2006 when Cruise and actress Katie Holmes were married and Shelly Miscavige, the wife of church leader David Miscavige, skipped out on the ceremony.

‘Where was she,” said Remini. “And I was told that I did not have the rank to be asking where the leader’s wife was. And I certainly felt like I did, as a human being to ask where another human being was.”

From that experience, Remini insisted she learned what the church truly stands for.

“That showed me something about who we really were as a group, as an organization… we’re not supposed to be those people who turn the other way,” she said.

Remini has also claimed while a member of the church she was brainwashed and learned of other members allegedly being abused.

All the constant bickering has led to a flood of threats of legal action between the two sides, with Remini recently demanding the church compensate her $1.5 million for defamation.

Remini moved to take action after members of the church fired off several letters to A&E network execs demanding that her show be canceled

Several media outlets have reported at least one of the letters contained the passage, “A program about our religion hosted by Ms. Remini is doomed to be a cheap reality TV show by a has-been actress now a decade removed from the peak of her career.”

The letter went on to claim Remini was in fact expelled from the church and over time had alienated all her onetime friends with her “unending bitterness and seething anger.”

For one recent night at least, the spunky actress was able to put all her troubles behind, salsa dancing the night away with pal Jennifer Lopez at Cuban hotspot El Floridita in Hollywood.

Later, Lopez posted a selfie video of the two on Instagram, indicating they were celebrating the birthday of fellow pal of Jai Jordyn.

