Ellen Degeneres Divorce Fear: Halts Portia De Rossi Career, Cheating Involved?

Ellen Degeneres has reportedly prevented Portia de Rossi from continuing her acting career because she’s extremely insecure when it comes to her marriage, it has been alleged.

According to In Touch, the 59-year-old has made it very clear that she doesn’t want Portia to be working. Since Ellen Degeneres is already bringing in a substantial amount through the success of her talk show, there’s no reason for Rossi to even consider the idea of leaving the house because of work commitments.

In Touch insinuates that Ellen’s demand in preventing Portia from working stems from her own insecurities.

It’s believed that Degeneres fears the chance of losing her wife to another woman if she was to spend more time with other Hollywood stars. And because Ellen is head over heels in love with Portia, she won’t even consider the thought of letting Rossi do anything else other than being a housewife.

“Ellen [Degeneres] is incredibly insecure and never wants her partners to have a career. If you’re dating Ellen, it’s her career and only her career that matters,” an insider tells the gossip magazine, as cited by Gossip Cop.

“When you’re Ellen’s girlfriend, you’re Ellen’s girlfriend 24/7. It’s how she rolls. Everyone in Ellen’s camp has always known dating Ellen is career suicide.”

Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time Ellen Degeneres has made headlines for allegedly being controlling in her marriage to Portia de Rossi, which, again, is said to relate back to the talk show host’s worries of eventually being dumped for another woman.

On November 1, Celeb Dirty Laundry quoted In Touch stressing how Degeneres allegedly has quite a possessive demeanor about her. One insider mentioned how the former comedienne often expects Portia to act as if she was her identical twin and share the exact same thoughts and feelings about absolutely everything.

“She wants to control and micromanage every aspect of Portia’s life, and it’s becoming more and more of a deal-breaker,” the source mentions. “If Ellen’s on a cleanse, Portia needs to be on a cleanse. If Ellen quits coffee, Portia needs to quit, too. It’s Ellen’s world and what she says, goes.”

Rumors concerning Degeneres’ alleged struggle in letting Portia de Rossi become her own person and pursue a career in acting isn’t anything new to fans, who’ve seen these particular reports float around for months.

In recent years, Degeneres has used her successful talk show as a way of silencing the rumors concerning her supposed marital problems, claiming that whatever viewers have read about her in magazines — if she hasn’t discussed it in public, it’s most likely not to be true, E! Online reports.

In Touch would differ, having reported on endless topics regarding Ellen Degeneres’ “crumbling marriage,” from branding the popular TV star as controlling to possessive and extremely jealous.

Celeb Dirty Laundry ends their own report on Ellen’s supposed insecurities, alleging that Degeneres portrays herself to be a completely different person when she’s not filming an episode of Ellen, insinuating that her cheerful behavior in public is all a supposed act.

“Of course, the news comes as a surprise and especially for Ellen’s fans who are used to seeing her as someone who is always cheerful with a carefree, yet caring personality. But it looks like she’s the exact opposite behind closed doors and that’s why her marriage to Portia is suffering.”

As expected, Ellen Degeneres has not responded to recent claims concerning her marriage with Portia de Rossi, and it’s fairly unlikely that she’ll want to address it.

What do you think? Could you imagine Degeneres being somebody that wouldn’t allow their partner to have a successful career over fears that she could potentially lose Portia to another woman?

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]