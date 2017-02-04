Ariana Grande Slays On ‘Dangerous Woman Tour’ — Setlist, Photos, Video

Ariana Grande opened her much-anticipated 2017 “Dangerous Woman Tour” on February 3, and it’s safe to say fans are pretty excited about Grande’s latest arena tour.

Fans flocked to social media to praise the star on the opening night of her huge tour production, her first since Grande hit the road for her “Honeymoon Tour” in 2015, and lucky attendees at the first show at Phoenix, Arizona’s Talking Stick Arena were quick to dish the details on exactly what the “Dangerous Woman Tour” has to offer, from the setlist, to the visuals, to Grande’s show-stopping costumes.

As for the “Dangerous Woman Tour’s” all-important setlist, Ariana fan @DWTourUpdates confirmed that Grande performed a number of her biggest hits including “Problem,” “One Last Time” and “Love Me Harder,” as well as a tracks from Ariana’s 2016 release, Dangerous Woman, including the singles “Dangerous Woman” and “Into You.”

Ariana previously confirmed that she would be performing all the tracks from Dangerous Woman in a tweet to a fan last year, and it looks like she kept her promise.

Teasing the “Dangerous Woman Tour” setlist on Twitter back in December, Ariana hit back at a fans asking what track’s she’d perform by tweeting out, “Lmaooooo. Doing all of [Dangerous Woman].”

But it wasn’t just Ariana’s hit-filled setlist that left her fans impressed.

Concertgoers also took to social media to share snaps of Ariana’s stunning stage costumes from the opening night of the “Dangerous Woman Tour,” which featured an array of stunning outfits.

Grande flaunted a slew of stunning costumes as she performed her hits from Dangerous Woman and beyond, sporting a black pleather ball-gown style ensemble in a photo uploaded from the “Dangerous Woman Tour’s” opening night by Ariana’s brother Frankie Grande.

Other photos uploaded to social media by fans from the opening night showed that Ariana opted to keep her signature ponytail for the first show as she also rocked a black turtle-neck mini-dress and a lavender bra top with high-waist matching shorts.

Ariana Grande then swapped costumes to oversized blue jeans and a black and white bra top, while the star also performed during the “Dangerous Woman Tour” in an oversized white coat.

But it wasn’t just in her costumes where Ariana stunned, as Grande also pulled out all the stops when it came to the tour’s visuals, on which some lucky fans will get to meet the pop star herself before shows via Meet and Greet packages.

Twitter user @ArianaTodayNet tweeted out a snap from Grande’s first show of her 2017 tour which revealed one of Ariana’s background visuals shows a whole lot of love to the LGBTQ+ community during her performance of “Thinking ‘Bout You.”

“Ariana represented all sexual orientations during her performance of ‘Thinking Bout You’ tonight #LoveWins #DangerousWomanTour,” the Twitter user wrote of Grande, who has been outspoken about her support for the LGBTQ+ community on numerous occasions in the past, posting a snap of cartoon images showing people embracing.

Grande also gave fans their first look at the big tease she posted to social media earlier this month, taking to an exercise bike as she performed her duet with Nicki Minaj “Side to Side” as a throwback to her performance with the rapper at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, while Ariana was also surrounded by dancers for a number of songs.

Ariana fans also tweeted out that Grande was actually giving out free cash during her performance of “Greedy,” spraying the crowd with fake dollars featuring her image.

Ariana, who has also been extremely outspoken about feminism, got support from two sets of fierce females before taking to the stage, as she was supported by her “Dangerous Woman Tour” mates for North America, Little Mix and Victoria Monet, both of whom performed half an hour sets prior to Grande’s arrival to the stage.

Phoenix, my heart is exploding. Crying. I love you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Happy opening @dangerouswomantour !!! ♡ pic: @kevinmazur A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Feb 3, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

Ariana then had nothing but love for fans after her first “Dangerous Woman Tour” stop, sending out a whole lot of love to her more than 95 million Instagram followers after the first show.

“Phoenix, my heart is exploding. Crying. I love you,” Grande wrote alongside a snap of her from the opening night of the tour. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Happy opening @dangerouswomantour!!!”

Grande’s latest tour has another 36 scheduled stops around North America until April, after which Ariana and her “Dangerous Woman Tour” will be heading to Europe for 21 more stops in countries including the U.K., France, and Italy throughout May and June.

Will you be attending any shows on Ariana Grande’s “Dangerous Woman Tour?”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]