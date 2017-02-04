Sia Tops The Charts Once Again, Faces The Wrath Of Azealia Banks

Sia has yet another No. 1 song on her hands, with “Move Your Body” soaring to the nNo. 1 position on Billboard’s Dance Club Songs chart dated February 11, according to Billboard magazine.

The Australian singer first climbed to the Billboard charts back in 2008 with her song “The Girl You Lost to Cocaine,” and since 2014, has had at least one song hit the No. 1 position every year.

Watch the music video for Sia’s “Move Your Body” here.

Sia is known to be a hard-working professional who has achieved success by overcoming her challenges in life. Earlier in life, Sia battled her addiction to painkillers and alcohol, as she had reportedly suffered from depression and panic attacks. The singer had also admitted that she had thought about committing suicide to escape the pain in her life.

By her own admission, Sia has been suffering from emotional turmoil ever since her boyfriend Dan Pontifex died in a road accident. Previously, Sia had admitted that she has been diagnosed with Graves’s disease, which affects her thyroid. In 2014, the Australian singer married filmmaker Erik Anders Lang, and it appeared that Sia had finally found joy and peace in her life. However, Sia and Lang’s marriage turned out to be short-lived as the couple announced their divorce in December 2016. According to News Australia, the couple’s announcement revealed that they have decided to split due to irreconcilable differences.

“After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment.”

Sia has never allowed her personal problems to affect her professional career, as she has not only released seven amazingly successful studio albums but has also written a multitude of song that have gone on to be released by other artists. Sia has collaborated with popular artists like David Guetta, Rihanna, and Flo Rida to write hit songs like “Titanium,” “Diamonds,” and “Wild Ones.”

“Chandelier” and “Cheap Thrills,” songs from the sixth and seventh albums respectively, have proved to be chart-toppers. Recently, Sia finished her Nostalgic for the Present tour that was so popular that other pop stars like Katy Perry also attended concerts on the tour.

More than “just” an incredible singer and talented songwriter, Sia is also a strict vegan and animal rights activist. While Sia has been a vegetarian for years, she announced in a tweet dated May 12, 2014, that she is “fully vegan now,” and went on to win PETA Australia’s Sexiest Celebrity Vegetarian award for 2014, according to the Inquisitr.

As such, Sia recently criticized rapper Azealia Banks for practicing Brujeria, a form of Mexican witchcraft practice. Sia’s criticism came when the “Ice Princess” singer posted a terrifying video in which viewers could clearly see that her closet contained traces of blood and feathers. Banks further elaborated that the feathers belonged to the chicken that she had sacrificed while practicing Brujeria for three years.

The rapper’s video was soon deleted, and it is also not known whether she was telling the truth or not, but her admission of practicing Brujeria annoyed Sia to the extent that she felt it necessary to speak out against the rapper for achieving success at the expense of innocent animals. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Sia posted a social media message that advised Azealia to achieve success through her hard work and goodwill.

“Sacrificing animals for your gain is the wackest sh*t I’ve ever heard. Get ahead by being awesome, kind and working hard.”

Complex reports that Azealia Banks got a hint of Sia’s criticism and did not sit in silence, hitting back at Sia by posting social messages in which she referred the Australian singer as a “pompous white b***h” and a “pasty, dry white lady.”

The controversial rapper also mentioned that she was proud of her cultural traditional of relying on Brujeria to bring her good luck. Known to take an aggressive stance against those who tend to criticize her, Banks earlier accused Russell Crowe of manhandling her after he asked her to leave his party when she misbehaved with his guests. Now, it was Sia’s turn to face Azealia’s wrath that was aroused due to her comments about the rapper’s Brujeria practice.

