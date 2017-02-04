Beyonce Miscarriage Scare: Feared Pregnancy Struggle Prior To Conceiving Twins

Beyonce reportedly feared she wouldn’t be able to have more children before learning that she would be expecting twins, it has been alleged.

According to Hollywood Life, the singer, who is overjoyed by the fact that she’ll be welcoming two babies into the world later this year, had supposedly been trying to conceive for months before learning about her pregnancy.

A source for the outlet makes it known that Beyonce never stopped thinking about having children, especially after having her daughter Blue Ivy.

It’s no secret that Beyonce wanted to make sure that her 5-year-old child had a sibling by her side to grow up with, similar to her own upbringing, having shared a very close bond with her her sister Solange, 30, who the “Formation” star often brands as her best friend.

Aside from wanting Blue to have a sibling, however, Jay Z and his wife have always been keen on the idea of expanding their family with more children. The duo had no intention of stopping once having their second child, so to be expecting twins is a huge blessing for the Carters, that’s for sure, the source adds.

Having tried to conceive her second child for months and months, Beyonce allegedly felt as if getting pregnant again was most likely not going to happen for her. And considering the fact that she’s one of the biggest stars in the world, putting her career on hold to consistently try and have a baby would evidently put her career in jeopardy.

Beyonce was fortunate enough to have conceived right as her “Formation World Tour” came to an end, allowing her to take a year off from the music industry before she begins working on her next album.

Had she not conceived this time around, Beyonce would’ve continued to try and make it happen for herself, but as previously mentioned, eventually, she’d have to get back to making music, which would make it even harder for her to get pregnant.

All in all, the timing couldn’t have been better for Beyonce, who is expected to give birth before the summer, the Washington Post affirms.

“Beyonce is definitely overjoyed over her pregnancy,” an insider gushed. “She and Jay Z have been dreaming of having another baby for years and now they are having two! It’s twice as special!”

“Bey was honestly beginning to lose hope. She was terrified at some points. But in the end, she and Jay had faith that it would happen. Now they are on cloud nine!”

It was previously claimed that Beyonce’s team was reportedly concerned about the singer’s upcoming events including the Grammys and Coachella since the R&B songstress had confirmed she would perform at both occasions prior to even learning about her pregnancy with twins.

According to reports, however, Beyonce’s growing baby bump will not stop her from attending the forthcoming Grammys, airing on February 12. It’s still unclear whether or not she is still planning to attend Coachella in April, but an announcement is soon to follow since execs behind the festival have promoted the event in a way where it seems as if Beyonce is expected to be the headlining act.

News of the soon-to-be mother of three’s baby news comes just one week after reports had hinted at the fact that Beyonce was pregnant in a series of unedited clips from her ad campaign to promote Ivy Park, her clothing line.

The unedited leaked snippets showed Beyonce with quite a large baby bump, which instantly left fans wondering whether rumors concerning her pregnancy were true.

It turns out that is was true, indeed.

Are you looking forward to watching Beyonce’s forthcoming performances with her growing baby bump?

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]