Brad Pitt Vs. Billy Bob Thornton Divorce: Is Angelina Jolie Skinnier After Brad?

Angelina Jolie’s increasingly slender frame has been the subject of speculation in the midst of her divorce from Brad Pitt. However, when looking through older photos, it becomes obvious there is no dramatic weight loss. Angie’s weight has not changed all that dramatically since January 1999.

Brad Pitt has very little to do with Angelina Jolie being thin. She was extremely thin in 1999, long before she met Pitt. In the photos below she is pictured in 1999 with her brother, who is also very thin. Notice her ultra thin arms.

Long before Brad Pitt met, Angelina she was married to Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 until 2003, according to People. It appears she weighed a little more back then, though she was still pretty thin. Prior to that time period, though, she was skinny as a rail, just like she is now, at least judging from the picture above.

Angelina Jolie has always been very slim, and other than from 2000 to 2003 when she was with Billy Bob Thornton and making Tomb Raider, she has been extremely thin.

Did Billy Bob Thornton make Jolie a bit hungrier? Was there anything he did differently than Brad Pitt? Maybe she gained on purpose for Tomb Raider. Angelina Jolie was a lot less emaciated looking in Tomb Raider 16 years ago, but prior to that time period, she was almost as thin as now, and since then she has been thin. By summer of 2003, she was already losing a little weight as seen in the photo above right.

What happened to Angelina Jolie’s incredible Tomb Raider body?

Angelina Jolie trained hard for Tomb Raider as shown in the video above, and she was able to bulk up a bit. It was probably very difficult for her to gain that little bit in her legs and arms, and she has since lost it all. Maybe she is just what bodybuilders call “a hard gainer.” It is apparently difficult for her to gain weight.

Perhaps Angelina Jolie was more content as well, with laid back Billy Bob Thornton than she has been since. Her life with Brad Pitt was much more hectic, although she may enjoy traveling and playing with the kids, perhaps she burns more calories because of her activity level.

Billy Bob Thornton is relaxed and down to earth. He’s a homebody who likes to watch TV and chill out, according to People.

Is Brad Pitt or the divorce responsible for Angelina’s alleged weight loss?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce has inspired all sorts of crazy rumors, and among them are stories that Angelina is anorexic or has some other type of eating disorder. There have been all sorts of theories presented by various publications in an attempt to explain her skinny arms and legs. Gossip Cop debunked the anorexia story.

“Angelina Jolie is NOT battling an eating disorder following her divorce from Brad Pitt, despite a made-up tabloid report.”

Similarly, Angelina Jolie has not been on a hunger strike, nor is she being tube fed or dying, and she does weigh more than 76 pounds despite all the false reports. Gossip Cop debunked all of that as well as the story that Jolie isn’t eating as well.

“Gossip Cop checked in with a Jolie insider, who exclusively assures us that the actress weighs well above 76 pounds and has witnessed her eating several healthy meals.”

Brad Pitt tried to force her to become vegan and it “nearly killed her,” according to one account. However, the story about Angelina Jolie’s near death vegan experience first surfaced in 2010, enraging vegans as seen in this 2010 The Full Helping article.

Billy Bob Thornton spoke with GQ about his relationship with Angelina Jolie, saying she was always meeting with the U.N. Even back then, 16 years ago, she was so busy with U.N. meetings and trying to iron out the adoption of Maddox that Billy Bob Thornton felt left alone, left out and kind of snubbed. He couldn’t fit into her life.

“I never felt good enough for her.”

Billy Bob Thornton had to draw the line when he had to put up with all Angelina Jolie’s rich and impressive friends. It just made him really uncomfortable. It wasn’t his style.

“I’m real uncomfortable around rich and important people.”

Did Brad Pitt feel the same way? Though he would not be uncomfortable because they were rich, might he have felt abandoned while Jolie was working with the U.N. or campaigning for office?

In the end, though, Billy Bob Thornton says he had no interest in adopting her way of life or putting on airs. He Told GQ he didn’t want to change.

“I like how I am.”

Apparently, Brad Pitt likes who he is as well, and most would agree he should. Angelina Jolie likewise is happy with herself and feels passionate about the United Nations and the refugee causes she champions.

Angelina Jolie may also like being thin, or at the very least accept it as part of who she is. She doesn’t have to uphold any specific standard or fit the mold of perfection, any more than anyone else should have to. Maybe Angelina learned from Billy Bob Thornton to like how she is.

Apparently, Angelina Jolie is just thin. Not everyone has the same metabolism or body shape. Just as some women are heavier than is considered ideal, some women are thinner than what is considered the ideal.

If Jolie is truly healthy as Gossip Cop seems to confirm, then there is nothing wrong with being thin, or inversely being curvy or naturally large.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and Billy Bob Thornton are proud of who they are, and though each is vastly different from the others, they don’t want to change.

