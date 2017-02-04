Celta Vigo Vs. Real Madrid 2017: Prediction, Team News, Lineups, & Betting Tips

Real Madrid will travel to face Celta Vigo in La Liga as the Blancos aim to lengthen their stay at the top of La Liga standings.

After some bumpy rides, Real Madrid seems to have stabilized the boat, winning two of their last three games and drawing another. In contrast, Madrid had failed to win none of the previous three games.

In their latest game, Real won 3-0 against Real Sociedad thanks to the goals from Mateo Kovacic, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Alvaro Morata. Although the final scoreline was convincing, there were moments of nervousness in the Santiago Bernabeu until the first goal for Real.

In the game, some sections of the Real fans even whistled Ronaldo. He did score later, just minutes after the break. But, the treatment of fans in the difficult period seems to hurt the club legend, confirmed later by goalkeeper Keylor Navas, via Goal.

Interestingly, former Real Madrid hitman Gonzalo Higuain took a swipe at Real Madrid fans, indicating that his team’s fans (now Juventus) don’t boo their own players, as reported by Marca.

Team News: Celta Vigo

Manager Eduardo Berizzo is likely to set up a weakened team with an upcoming Copa Del Rey semi-final in mind. Celta will face Alaves this mid-week in which they are favorites to progress.

In the squad, John Guidetti and Giuseppe Rossi will fight for the center-forward role, while center midfielder Jozabed, who has signed recently on loan, is likely to get an opportunity from the start.

Celta Vigo: Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1)

Sergio – Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny – Diaz, Jozabed – Wass, Bongonda, Sisto – Rossi

Team News: Real Madrid

German midfielder Tony Kroos is suspended for Los Blancos, and another influential midfielder Luka Modric is doubtful to start. So, manager Zinedine Zidane may go for a rather inexperienced midfield of Mateo Kovacic, Casimiro, and Isco.

The good news for Real Madrid is that their Welsh dragon Gareth Bale has returned to full training. But, the speedy winger is only expected to play from Madrid’s next game.

So in attack, Ronaldo and Vazquez are certain to start, and it will be the battle between Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata to lead the line.

Star defender Marcelo will not be available, so Nacho should play at left-back. On the other side, Danilo should start at the right-back position in the four-man defense system.

Real Madrid: Predicted Line-up (4-4-1-1)

Navas – Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho – Kovacic, Casimiro, Isco – Ronaldo, Morata, Vazquez

Head-to-Head ( La Liga)

Total games: 101

Celta wins: 29

Real Madrid wins: 57

Draws: 15

TV Schedule and Channel

In the U.S., the match will be live on fuboTV, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, beIN SPORTS USA, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A. In the U.K., the game will be broadcast on NOW TV UK, Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, and Sky Sports 1/HD UK. For other regions, the TV schedule can be found in the link here.

Match Prediction

We predict Real Madrid to win this game comfortably.

Final Predicted Score: Celta Vigo 1-3 Real Madrid

Betting Tips and Odds

Celta Vigo win: 6/1 A draw: 7/2 Real Madrid win: 2/5 Under 2.5 goals: 13/8 Over 2.5 goals: 4/9 Both teams score: 4/7 Both teams fail to score: 5/4

The odds were provided by Paddypower.

Key Stats to consider

Celta Vigo has come out on top in seven of their last eight home games.

There has been two or less goals in Celta’s last three games.

Real has become victorious in 26 of their last 31 games.

Real Madrid has scored in every one of their game this season.

There has been over two or more goals in Madrid’s 11 of the last 12 matches.

The Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid stats were provided by Soccerway.

[Featured Image by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images]