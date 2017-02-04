‘Pokemon Sun’ And ‘Moon’ Post-Game: Unlock These Pokemon After Beating The Game

Pokemon Sun and Moon post-game offer a lot of activities and even missions that can only be accomplished once players have finished the main storyline. Aside from that, finishing the Pokedex is just not possible without playing through the post-game as some Pokemon are only unlocked after defeating the Elite Four.

Cosmog, Type: Null, And Silvally

You can immediately start the hunt for Cosmog, which is the pre-evolution of your game’s Legendary. You can opt to later evolve it to Solgaleo if you have Pokemon Sun or Lunala if you have Pokemon Moon, but note that you can only get it once.

Cosmog only exists in the other dimension and there are some steps required in order to catch it. You don’t have to battle it, though, as you will automatically get it when you’re in the right place. This Pokemon Sun and Moon guide does a good job of detailing the steps on how to get it if you’re interested.

After which (or before, depends on you), go to Aether Paradise and head to the second floor. Find Gladion to talk to him and he will give you Type: Null just like that. This Pokemon will evolve into Silvally with max happiness.

The Ultra Beasts

Pokemon Sun and Moon Wi-Fi Battle Vs. 6ftHax – Buzzwole Flexes! (OU) – https://t.co/mZcyj5DRpN pic.twitter.com/tiv5afM3KF — The Pokemon Hub (@thepokemonhub) January 12, 2017

After finishing Pokemon Sun and Moon, you will be able to finally take up the quest to catch the so-called Ultra Beasts that come from Ultra Space. They pose a danger to Alola, so you must catch them all.

After waking up in your room, go outside to speak to a strange old man. This will trigger the Ultra Beasts quest, which is broken down into several missions.

Before you set off for your first Ultra Beast mission, you will be given a set of 10 Ultra Balls. These do not work on normal Pokemon and you will be given a new set before each mission. If you somehow failed at catching all the required Pokemon in a mission, you can use normal Poke Balls.

The Four Tapus: Alola Islands’ Guardians

Petting Tapu Koko, Bulu, or Fini in a spot they don’t like=Death Glare

Petting Tapu Lele’s bangs=ULTIMATE SAD FACE pic.twitter.com/xve5eh0huB — Sandstorm Master Sam (@GardeBlaze) January 15, 2017

The four Tapus are the guardian Pokemon deities of each island in Alola who will only deem you as worthy of their presence once you are able to flash them that Alola Champion badge. You can summon them to then challenge them into battle by touching their respective statues at their respective islands.

The first you’ll catch is Tapu Koko as Lillie will turn your character towards the Ruins of Conflict in Melemele Island. Afterward you can challenge the other three: Tapu Lele in the Ruins of Life in Akala Island, Tapu Bulu in the Ruins of Abundance in Ula’ula Island, and Tapu Fini in the Ruins of hope in Poni Island.

Every Pokemon’s Shiny Counterpart

WHAT?! ANOTHER SHINY RATICATE WHILE TRAINING MY BANK POKÉMON! I DON’T KNOW WHAT IS UP WITH ME AND ALOLAN RATICATE, BUT ANOTHER ONE?! pic.twitter.com/c2X4mEidh9 — ғ ʟ υ ғ ғ ʏ (@fluffywott) January 28, 2017

First of all, note that not every Pokemon species has a Shiny, so you might want to check first which ones you’ll have to exclude from your list. The reason why it’s recommended to finish this task after beating Pokemon Sun and Moon is because an item that greatly increases the Shiny encounter rate can only be obtained after completing the Alola Pokedex.

When you’ve made sure to catch every Pokemon in the Pokedex, go to Heahea City in Akala Island and talk to the game director. He will give you the Shiny Charm, which will then increase your chances of encountering a Shiny in the wild. This item works well together with SOS chaining.

There are lots of other activities that can be done in Pokemon Sun and Moon post-game. You can get the other items you haven’t gotten yet, participate in Global Missions, finish the side-quests, and so on. It is well likely that players will find other things to do after completing the main storyline.

[Featured Image by tofoli.douglas/Flickr Public Domain]