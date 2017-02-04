Chelsea Vs. Arsenal Live Stream Details: TV Channels, Timings & More

The Chelsea vs. Arsenal match is going to make the day for fans and critics alike. While fans will engage in taunting each other, critics are going speculate what is going to happen in this critical match. The rivalry between these two has been legendary. Chelsea will have the home advantage at Stamford Bridge. In fact, it has a spectacular record in the last 10 matches against Arsenal at the stadium.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal – Last 10 League Meetings At Stamford Bridge

Arsenal would love to better its record against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. In the last 10 meetings, it won only twice against Chelsea, which won seven times. The other match ended in a 1-1 draw. In two Premier League matches in 2015-2016 and 2014-2015, Chelsea won 2-0. The match 2013-2014 was particularly massive for Chelsea, which won 6-0.

Our last 10 league meetings with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge… pic.twitter.com/KsMK036drr — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 4, 2017

Chelsea vs. Arsenal – Head To Head

If we take Stamford Bridge out of the equation, things look better for Arsenal. In 2016, Chelsea and Arsenal met twice in the Premier League. While Arsenal lost 0-1 in January, it won 3-0 in September. Historically, there have been 166 meetings between these two teams. Arsenal has a better record. It won 63 times, while Chelsea won 55 times. There were 48 matches which ended in a draw.

Why Is It A Big Deal?

A clash between these two teams has always been a big deal for fans. This time, it is significant because Chelsea is leading the league table at the moment, while Arsenal is at the third spot. So, it is basically a competition between the best in the tournament so far. Arsene Wenger is facing a four-game touchline ban. The 67-year-old Frenchman will be in the stands for the match. The match is more important for Arsenal, as it will be a cakewalk for Chelsea to win the title, if it defeats Arsenal this time.

The Teams

The Chelsea vs. Arsenal match will see a full team for Chelsea, even though Charly Musonda won’t be available due to his knee problems. But, that should not bother Antonio Conte much. He should have enough options to choose from.

For Arsenal, Aaron Ramsey may not be fit to play today. He suffered a calf injury earlier against Watford. Granit Xhaka will still be suspended. Arsenal won’t have Mohamed Elneny either, as he is still at the African Cup of Nations.

What Are They Saying?

Antonio Conte refused to talk about the chances of beating Arsenal and stay 12 points ahead of their rivals. But, at the same time, he believes Chelsea is great enough as a team to fight for the title. He also believes that it will be a great chance for the team to prove that it is a totally different team from what it was when it lost the away game.

It is a good chance for us. We play at home, which is very important, but it will be a really tough game.

When And Where To Watch

The Chelsea vs. Arsenal match is going to take place at 12:30 p.m. (local time) on February 4. This means the match will start at 7 a.m. EST. The match will be live on Sky Sports1 and Sky Sports 1 HD. The TV broadcast will start an hour earlier. Graeme Souness, Jamie Redknapp and Thierry Henry will join the Simon Thomas in the studio. Martin Tyler and Gary Neville will be the commentator for the match.

Chelsea vs. Arsenal – Live Stream Details

The match can be watched live online on Sky Go and Now TV. If you don’t have a subscription and want to use the service for today only, you can go for Sky Sports Pass. You can pay for the day and watch this important match. The pass comes for £6.99 (less than $9). The weekly pass comes for £10.99 (less than $14).

[Featured Image by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images]