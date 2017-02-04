WWE News: Injury Update On Seth Rollins, Could Still Make ‘WrestleMania 33’

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been doing very well since he returned from his knee injury last year, but sadly he was re-injured this past week on WWE RAW and that made many believe he may miss WrestleMania yet again this year. As we know, Rollins missed WrestleMania 32 due to the previous knee injury he suffered in 2015. He did a great job rehabbing so he could make his way back in time, but he simply was unable to make it back for the event.

He would return a few months later officially and even re-capture the WWE World Championship from Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank. Sadly for Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose would win the Money in the Bank match and cash the case in later that night to take the WWE World Title from the newly crowned Rollins. He has been in various World Title matches since, but has yet to capture gold since.

The rivalry with Triple H was set to conclude at WrestleMania 32, but of course with the injury getting in the way they had to push things to another date. Triple H versus Seth Rollins was then set for WrestleMania 33 and the program was meant to officially begin this past week on WWE RAW. It did as WWE brought Samoa Joe up from WWE NXT to help Triple H in his rivalry with Rollins.

The plan was to have Seth Rollins take on Samoa Joe at WWE Fast Lane, which may have included a stipulation on if Rollins won, he would get Triple H at WrestleMania. However, it seems to be clearly unlikely that Rollins will be able to compete at the WWE Fast Lane event. It was uncertain what was wrong with Seth Rollins when he hurt his knee on WWE RAW, but we do know how it happened.

As Seth went down in the ring with Samoa Joe pulling him in for a submission, his leg got caught up and that caused the knee to go sideways. It was quick and not pretty. It seemed Joe even knew something was up with Seth, as he asked him if he was okay and you can actually make out, if you look close, Seth saying…”I hope so.” It was heartbreaking to see, as everyone knows how important being part of WrestleMania is for all of the WWE Superstars and especially Rollins due to missing last year.

The question still remained, could Seth Rollins make it back in time for WrestleMania 33? It all depended on the knee injury. We know he hurt the right knee, the same one he hurt in 2015. This is what caused a lot of the fear among fans and even WWE management, as Seth Rollins tore just about everything one could when he got hurt in 2015 and there was no way he could work WrestleMania if he tore as many things again.

According to an update out of Ringside News, it appears that Seth Rollins tore his MCL. This is both good and bad news. MCL tears are not nearly as bad as ACL tears. He would not require surgery for this most likely, unless it was severe. All he would need to do with this tear is rehab it, but the injury would keep him out about eight weeks. This is of course all depending on the grade scale the tear was too. It could be even less time than that.

Even if it was a random tear of the MCL, Seth Rollins is an athlete and getting cleared right away from this sort of issue is not easy to do. You have to be able to prove everything is okay or there is no reason to allow the wrestler to work a match. The knee handles the body weight of both the person and the opponent they wrestle. If Seth Rollins is not 100 percent, then there is no reason he should work WrestleMania 33 even if he can walk and move around just fine.

Cageside Seats reports that WWE officials are still weary of using him in the event even if he gets cleared to work it as they do not want not to risk bringing him back and then seeing him get hurt. They would rather give him a good bit of time off instead. However, eight weeks is right at WrestleMania time. There is a good shot that if he does indeed have an MCL tear, he would be able to come back by the six week mark with the use of steroid treatment and great rehab.

However, Seth Rollins is still going to have to prove he can do everything he would normally do in a ring before they allow him to work WrestleMania. If goes into a match with Triple H and the knee goes down for Rollins, it could risk his safety and The Game’s along with it. Plus Seth could make the problem worse. The theory among most analysts is that WWE will see the progress of Seth Rollins after WWE Fast Lane and go from there in terms of having him work WrestleMania.

