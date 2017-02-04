WWE News: Real Reason Why Randy Orton Joined The Wyatt Family Revealed

Randy Orton has enjoyed a lot of success since he shocked the WWE Universe and joined The Wyatt Family, but WWE officials had a specific reason why The Viper originally became a member of the stable. Originally, Orton aligned with The Wyatt Family right in the middle of a feud with Bray Wyatt and the WWE Universe thought he was attempting to take down the group from within as part of the storyline on SmackDown Live.

However, Randy Orton has embraced the new role as a part of the stable and it’s given him a fresh start on SmackDown since the WWE brand split. More importantly, Orton’s work with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper have elevated them to new heights by association. Harper is undergoing a face turn and it is being heavily rumored that Bray Wyatt will be winning the WWE Championship at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV.

Since Randy Orton just won the Royal Rumble match, the assumption is WWE officials are planning for him to challenge Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 33. The reason is to help Wyatt become an established main eventer star in WWE. When Orton joined The Wyatt Family back in October, all of this wasn’t part of the plan. Instead, Randy Orton just wanted to be back in a dominating stable again.

It seems like a lifetime ago, but Randy Orton became a star on WWE television as a member of “Evolution,” which also had Ric Flair, Triple H, and Batista in the group. Over two years, he became “The Legend Killer” and it catapulted him into the main event of WWE. Orton has been in tag teams, made his own stable, and become one of the best WWE Superstars of his generation. At his best, he’s very comfortable and thrives in a stable.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Randy Orton discussed winning the Royal Rumble, his WWE career, and the real reason why he wanted to become a member of The Wyatt Family. In a nutshell, he wanted to be in the most dominating group in WWE. Orton had the following to say on the subject during the interview.

“I’m a Wyatt because I wanted to be in the most dominating group in WWE currently, I’m not going to say the most dominating in history, because you always hear about the best group in history, the most dominating group in history, etc. “Everything is ‘in history.’ Screw that. Right now, we’re the baddest guys in here. I’m doing what I’ve got to do, so to speak.”

It’s unclear if Randy Orton went to WWE officials and asked to join the group, or if WWE came to him with the idea. Regardless, there is no question that Orton’s time in The Wyatt Family has been interesting for the WWE Universe and made for a good story on WWE television. With the likelihood of Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt happening at Wrestlemania 33 for the WWE Title, the entire angle is about to conclude in a big way.

It will be interesting to see how WWE officials create the rift between Orton and Wyatt before their match at Wrestlemania. The WWE Championship and the thirst for power could be the cause, but that could lead to some interesting dynamics like Orton staying heel and the WWE Universe supporting Bray Wyatt instead of him.

If WWE officials go through with the Orton vs. Wyatt feud, who leaves Orlando with the WWE Title will be a hot topic because the result of the match could go either way. On paper, Wyatt will need it more, but WWE may want to extend their feud after Wrestlemania. When it first happened, the WWE Universe didn’t know what to do about Orton joining The Wyatt Family. Now, it may be remembered as one of the best angles he ever had.

[Featured Image by WWE]