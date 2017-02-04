Ariel Winter Wears Itty-Bitty Dress As She Celebrates Birthday

Ariel Winter turned 19 last weekend and had an interesting birthday dress of choice. The Modern Family actress celebrated with friends and family as she flaunted plenty of skin in the little black dress.

Winter shared a throwback photo on Friday that shows her posing with her birthday cake over the weekend. The actress sports a short raven-black hairstyle and red lips as she shows off her legs and back in the tiny dress. In just six hours, the post received over 100,000 likes as Ariel’s fans called her “beautiful” and “gorgeous.”

“she is actually just slaying at life tbh” “look how cute she is”

Winter also shared a video of her blowing out the candles, which included a sparkler.

“19 and attempting to blow out a sparkler”

After blowing out the candles, Ariel is seen giving a shy smile to the camera before she turns her attention back to the stubborn sparkler. Of course, her fans loved the video and her flirty grin as they commented on the post.

“What a babe.”

Ariel’s boyfriend, Levi Meaden, first shared a photo of her birthday look when the couple posed for a quick kiss over the weekend. Her dress is on full display as it barely covers her legs and backside in Levi’s photo.

“Happy birthday to this gorgeous lady!!!!!”

Maxim wished Ariel a happy 19th birthday as the site shared several of her most revealing looks from the past year as the actress is no stranger to showing skin.

“We can only imagine how much further Ariel will dial up the heat now that she turns 19—on January 28.”

However, the article added 2017 will be a big year for Winter as she’s signed on for more projects that will put her further into the spotlight.

“In 2017, Ariel will voice a smurf—Smurflily—in the upcoming animated film Smurfs: The Lost Village and will star opposite the legendary Burt Reynolds in Dog Years as a troubled goth girl…”

Refinery 29 also shared a birthday message for Ariel as the site reported on co-star Julie Bowen’s Instagram post dedicated to the teen actress.

“Winter’s on-screen mom Julie Bowen shared a photo of Winter blowing out her birthday candles. Being that Bowen’s played Winter’s mom for eight years, it’s no surprise she sounded like a real mom in her caption.”

“HappyBirthday to my sweet girl!!! @arielwinter I love you!”

The site also quoted Sarah Hyland’s birthday post to Ariel as the Modern Family co-star refers to her as a little sister.

“Happy 19th Birthday to the little sister I always wanted but never had. I know 19 is the most useless age as you get older but think of it as one year closer to your 20s! Love you so much.”

Of course, Ariel’s birthday fell the same weekend as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which she attended with boyfriend Levi. Winter wore a stunning golden gown with a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display. When it comes to making a statement through fashion, fans can be sure Ariel will do just that.

However, Instagram users had some not-so-nice things to say about Ariel’s SAG Awards look on Entertainment Tonight’s post.

“this girl ALWAYS wears clothes too small for her and never fails to show off her tits being squished.”

One user even said Winter looks older than her teen years, especially given she just turned 19.

“she’s a pretty girl, but looks to be 40yrs old!”

What do you think of Ariel Winter’s birthday and SAG Awards outfits? Do they suit her, or does she need to find a new stylist?

