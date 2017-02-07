Kanye West and Donald Trump No Longer Friends, Signee Drops Diss Track

Kanye West and Donald Trump may no longer be friends.

According to CNN, the 39-year-old rapper deleted all his tweets referring to President Trump between Sunday night and Monday morning. Donald Trump and Kanye West had met at the Trump Tower back in December after the Chicago rapper was discharged following a nervous breakdown. President Trump had told reporters they talked about “life.” The father-of-two had tweeted that he met the president to discuss “multicultural issues.”

“I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues. These issues included bullying, supporting teachers and modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago. I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

Kanye West has deleted all of his tweets defending his meeting with President Trump https://t.co/g6EzJZDcAH pic.twitter.com/ZnzWWIyUOk — CNN (@CNN) February 7, 2017

Kanye West and Donald Trump’s meeting drew plenty of criticisms from fans and a slew of celebrities. Singer John Legend in an interview with French outlet Clique revealed that he was disappointed with West, calling the meeting a “publicity stunt,” by his friend. Atlanta rapper T.I. had also slammed The College Dropout rapper’s meeting with President Trump, pointing out that the Manhattan billionaire was simply using him.

Donald Trump and Kanye West’s relationship appeared rock solid, despite mounting criticisms, after the rapper tweeted a picture of an autographed copy of TIME magazine’s “Person of the Year” issue with Donald Trump on the cover. The signed copy was followed by a statement of Donald Trump on Kanye West, “To Kanye You are a great friend Thanks.”

All tweets of Kanye West on Donald Trump have since being deleted.

Kanye West and Donald Trump may have fallen out after the presidential order that stopped Muslims from seven majority Muslim countries entering the U.S. A source close to the rapper, speaking to Billboard, pointed out that the 39-year-old rapper was far from impressed with what the President had done since he assumed office January 20. The source added that the Muslim ban was the last straw.

Precious Land, struck by a stray bullet in Chicago on Memorial Day weekend, died Jan 13—the 766th homicide of 2016. https://t.co/opeAvWTWQT — The Trace (@teamtrace) January 30, 2017

The source also pointed out that the Yeezus artist had really being hoping that the Trump administration would halt the spate of murders in Chicago. In 2016, there were 762 homicides in Chicago, the highest in 19 years, according to a CNN report.

The husband of Kim Kardashian gave no hint on Twitter over what he thought of President Trump so far. His recent tweets were a show of support for rappers, Migos, who released their album Culture on January 26, and Big Sean who dropped his I Decided album on February 3.

Kanye West and Donald Trump may no longer see eye-to-eye after New York rapper King Myers, a new signee to the Chicago rapper’s label imprint, released a single, “Propaganda.” The anti-Trump anthem calls for President Trump to be impeached and voices support for Muslims, immigrants and refugees.

Kanye West had voiced his solidarity for the 45th president of the United States during one of his concerts in November. The talented, albeit eccentric rapper, had told the San Jose crowd that he did not vote, but if he had, he would have cast his ballot for the real estate mogul.

Donald Trump and Kanye West are not having the best of times. However, it is not the only sore relationship in hip hop circles. Drake during his “The Boy Meets World Tour” in London also slammed the president of the United States.

Drake disses Donald Trump in London: “F*** that man” https://t.co/ACW6QQ8vmy pic.twitter.com/kdHK9GR6QI — Independent US (@IndyUSA) February 7, 2017

The Hotline Bling singer noted that he was happy to see people from different creeds and culture at his concert, adding that the onus was on the rest of the world to ensure they were not divided by the president. The Canadian rapper took out time to address the alleged confusion the U.S. president had caused, though he did not refer to him by name.

“My proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people singing songs…if you take a look around this room, you’ll see people from all races and places…all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life…if you think one man can tear this world apart, you’re out of your motherf***ing mind. It’s on us to keep this s**t together.”

Eminem on the other hand has never been one to mince words. The 44-year-old rapper on Big Sean’s new album had called Trump a b***h and said he would destroy his brand. The controversial rapper also talked about sexually assaulting conservative author Ann Coulter. Kanye West and Donald Trump’s relationship seems to have crashed before it eventually even took off.

[Featured Image by Seth Wenig/AP Images]