Mariah Carey Allegedly Burns Her $250K Wedding Dress In ‘I Don’t’ Music Video

Mariah Carey allegedly burned her actual $250,000 wedding dress in the new video for her track “I Don’t.” In the steamy video released on Friday, Carey set aflame the wedding dress she was going to wear down the aisle to make a point that her relationship with her ex-fiancé, the 49-year-old Australian billionaire James Packer, was over, according to TMZ.

In the new “I Don’t” music video (see video below), featuring rapper YG (Keenon Daequan Ray Jackson), the 46-year-old singer uses her failed relationship as an inspiration. Dressed in sexy bridal lingerie outfits, she sings about her breakup from Packer.

Sitting on top of a convertible, dressed in white lace and black leather, Carey sings that her ex-lover probably expects that she would come back, but she’s gone forever. She also sings while sitting in the back of the car with rapper YG.

She accuses her ex-lover, saying that his lies and deceitfulness made her cry.

She then changes into a seductive red gown and allegedly flings the actual $250,000 custom-designed Valentino wedding gown into a fire pit and watches it go up in flames, while singing,

“Cause when you love someone / You just don’t treat them bad / You messed up all we had / Probably think I’m coming back, but I don’t.”

According to TMZ, sources close to Carey confirmed that the dress she burned in the video was not a replica of the real wedding gown but the actual $250,000 wedding gown she received from ex-beau James Packer for a lavish wedding planned to take place in Bora Bora, a small Island in the South Pacific, northwest of Tahiti, according to E! News.

Sources also claimed that the video was filmed at the couple’s former mansion in Calabasas, according to TMZ.

By burning the expensive wedding gown on video, Carey intended to send the message that she was moving on completely from the failed relationship. Carey and Parker split in October after an explosive quarrel while they were on vacation in Greece.

Mariah tried to dispel allegations that the breakup was due her cheating on her fiancé and lavish spending. A source told Us Weekly that Carey did not cheat, she called off the wedding because she felt that Packer wasn’t “present enough in their relationship.”

In her E! docu-series Mariah’s World, that premiered in December 2016, Carey also hinted at an incident that occurred between her manager, Stella Bulochnikov, and Packer.

According to Mariah, Packer put Bulochnikov “through hell, unapologetically.”

But she did not divulge the details of the alleged incident.

No sooner had the relationship fallen apart than Mariah began flaunting her relationship with her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, 33. Carey’s relationship with Tanaka was the basis of rumors and allegations that her relationship with Packer fell apart because Carey was cheating.

But sources close to Carey insisted that she never cheated on Packer.

Carey and Tanaka tried to conceal their relationship for weeks after she broke up with Packer until they were spotted kissing on a beach in Hawaii during Thanksgiving.

Carey admitted that her breakup with Packer was the inspiration for the new “I Don’t” track.

“I took some time just to process my feelings and I started writing a song to express what I’ve been going through,” she explained during the finale of her docu-series Mariah’s World. “And if you’re not getting the love that you need from someone that you’re supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation?”

Mariah and James met in 2014, and he proposed to her early in 2016.

