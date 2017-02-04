Can Astrology Match Your Zodiac Sign To Your Ideal Fast Food Joint?

Since the beginning of astrology and horoscopes, people have been connecting it to all kinds of choices based on their zodiac sign, including career options and romantic partners. But the latest astrological advice really takes the cake. Or, to be more precise, it takes the burger and fries.

According to AOL News, astrologist Danielle Paige claims that your zodiac sign — your sun sign in astrology — predicts the best fast food restaurant for you. While there are plenty of skeptics regarding astrology already, this claim might make even the most dedicated horoscope buff roll their eyes a bit. Because, you know, when you use an ancient metaphysical practice to channel the wisdom of the universe, the first thing you should ask is where to have lunch, right? But just for fun, here are the fast food recommendations for each of the 12 zodiac signs in astrology.

Aries: March 21 to April 19

Paige claims Burger King is your best choice because those born in the astrological sign of Aries “like new things.” Adding cheesy tots to the menu is pushing it a bit to make the case for Burger King being a leader in shaking up their menu with new options, so that rationale is pretty weak. Anyone lucky enough to have a Hardee’s nearby knows they change their menu more often than Burger King.

Taurus: April 20 to May 20

Chipotle is on the high end of fast food, plus their slower, steadier approach to ordering inside rather than running through a drive-thru may appeal to the bullish nature of the astrology sign of Taurus. Ruled by Venus, those with Taurus as their zodiac sign do favor nicer things.

Gemini: May 21 to June 21

This astrology sign loves variety, so Arby’s should be their ideal fast food meal, according to this zodiac report. Sure, Arby’s is different from the usual burgers, but how much variety is there in roast beef sandwiches?

Cancer: June 22 to July 22

Kentucky Fried Chicken is supposedly the ideal fast food for this astrology sign of the zodiac. (Is anyone else thinking all of these should apply to “cancer?” Just sayin’.) The rationale is you like meals with others, plus Cancer may like to nurture others with this comfort food.

Leo: July 23 to August 22

Paige claims those with the astrological sign of Leo should regularly make a run for the border at Taco Bell because it appeals to their creative side. Think about it — how many places can make such a huge menu by simply rearranging tortillas, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese? That’s some creativity right there.

Virgo: August 23 to September 22

Virgo is super health conscious, so they go for the “clean food” of Panera over greasy burgers and fries. And Virgo wonders why they are sometimes seen as sort of snooty.

Libra: September 23 to October 23

Libras like to be social butterflies as much as those under the zodiac sign of Cancer, so order up some Domino’s Pizza for you and your friends. Pizza makes any meal a social occasion.

Scorpio: October 24 to November 20

Starbucks is your fast food destination of choice because it’s all about the experience, baby. Why? You can get comfy in those chairs and sofas while you engage in deep, intense conversations. Just avoid the espresso, because your Scorpio intensity can be a little scary already without being jacked up on caffeine.

Sagittarius: November 21 to December 20

In-N-Out Burger is your best choice, according to astrologer Paige. Why? Because Sagittarius likes to travel. Hint: It’s not just you scratching your head at that one. Isn’t the very purpose of fast food to eat on the run while you’re traveling? However, given the limited locations of In-N-Out, one could argue this chain makes traveling worthwhile to indulge in their tasty, cheap burgers. (Grilled onions, anyone?)

Capricorn: December 21 to January 20

Paige chose McDonald’s for the zodiac sign representing old man Saturn, because of… the Happy Meal? This is a little confusing since Capricorn is known for being hard workers to the point of being workaholics and can be a bit grim at times. Perhaps she meant Capricorns could use a Happy Meal, not that it is a reflection of their personalities. In astrology, Capricorns may be the least child-like of all of the horoscope signs.

Aquarius: January 21 to February 21

Oh Aquarius, you quirky rebels! Your ideal fast food stop is Dairy Queen because with its menu of burgers and fries it’s oh-so-different. (Just a reminder here all of this is according to astrologer Paige, by the way.)

Pisces: February 22 to March 20

Wendy’s is zodiac sign Pisces top choice because you like to live to the fullest and don’t mind all that bacon that adds calories and pounds. Should someone tell this astrologer it’s kind of hrad to lkive life to the fullest with heart disease and strokes?

A healthy dose of skepticism goes a long way with this report regardless of whether you’re a true astrology believer or not, but for the record, this Aries will take an In-N-Out Burger over Burger King any day.

[Featured Image by Shutterstock]