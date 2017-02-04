Justin Bieber Back On Instagram After Selena Gomez Fight, Posts First Post

Justin Bieber has returned to Instagram after a five-month hiatus and posted his first post on the popular platform, reports Hollywood Life.

Justin quit Instagram after his fans sent waves of hate to the girl he was dating five months ago — Sofia Richie, the daughter of singer Lionel Richie.

“The Biebs is BACK! Justin Bieber officially returned to Instagram on Feb. 3 after a painfully long 5-month hiatus after his fans ‘bullied’ former flame Sofia Richie. Now he’s back and better than ever, and you can see his first post right here!”

Some fans were disappointed to see that Justin’s decision to return to Instagram appeared to be motivated by commercial considerations.

Justin posted a clip from his recent T-mobile commercial, along with the caption “Let me see your #unlimitedmoves.”

Hollywood Life writes hopefully that “we’re sure there’s much more to come!”

At the end of the T-mobile commercial, Justin Bieber says “post your moves now and I’m gonna share my faves!”

Perhaps the company encouraged Justin Bieber to return to Instagram to post dance clips. Instagram is, after all, one of the most popular social media platforms.

Fans expressed remorse after Justin quit the platform five months ago, even getting the hashtag #SorryJustinWeLoveYou trending on Twitter.

Vogue has provided a breakdown of Justin Bieber’s scuffle with fans as well as the Instagram showdown he had with ex Selena Gomez over the issue.

“[In August 2016, a] feud broke out between former teen lovebirds/the Britney and Justin of our time, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Now, Bieber has taken the social media showdown to the next level and deleted his Instagram account.”

The drama began when Justin posted five black-and-white Instagram photos showing him with his seventeen-year-old then-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Many fans did not approve of this display. Many of them left hateful comments about Sofia, attacking her looks, accusing her of using Bieber for fame, questioning whether Bieber should be with a 17-year-old, and comparing Richie unfavorably to Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez.

One person commented, “Your stupid miner [sic] girlfriend just wants you for your money she’s only 17 and she still going to use you.”

Many people added the hashtag #TeamSelena to their comments.

Selena Gomez is beloved by many of Justin’s fans, though she has also received her share of social media hate from Justin’s devoted fans, the Beliebers.

When Justin Bieber posted a sixth shot of himself with Sofia, he left a warning to his fans. The full text of it is below.

“I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate this is getting out of hand. If you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like.”

It was at this point that ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez weighed in, adding her two cents.

Selena left a comment on Justin’s photo defending Justin’s fans and asking him to appreciate them more.

She wrote, “If you can’t handle the hate, stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol—it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did.”

Vogue writes that the “lol” in Gomez’s comment seems to be included in a negative spirit.

By adding that “lol” after the word “girlfriend,” Selena too seemed to be questioning whether Justin should be dating Sofia, who was only 17.

Fans were whipped into a frenzy when Selena posted her remarks, and #SelenaEndedJustinParty started trending on Twitter.

The dramatic Instagram showdown was not over yet.

Justin Bieber posted a response to Selena’s comment. Bieber accused Gomez of using him for attention.

“It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love.”

He also wrote a separate comment saying, “I’m not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope you all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes, I love my Beliebers.”

Shortly after that, Justin Bieber deleted his Instagram account.

Justin came back on February 3, 2017, perhaps motivated by commercial considerations.

It may have been part of Justin’s contract with T-mobile that he has to promote their product and participate in their #unlimitedmoves promotion via his popular Instagram account.

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]