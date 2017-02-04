Paris Hilton Joins ‘Pussyhat’ Trend, Serious About Leaving Her Past Behind

Paris Hilton has become the latest celebrity to join the “pussyhat” trend, showing her solidarity with women around the globe in a beautifully understated way.

Purr-fection! @ParisHilton wears Pussyhat as she leaves London and lands at LAX in checkered jogging suit with #philippplein studded bag. pic.twitter.com/nnLiBkirfm — Designer4less (@Designer4less09) January 31, 2017

Only recently Cate Blanchett joined the pussyhat trend, wearing a custom-made handknitted beanie with cat ears, in what has become a symbol of female empowerment and being unapologetic in the wearer’s stands for women’s rights.

Cate Blanchett Shows Solidarity In Beautifully Understated Way, More On Her ‘Ocean’s Eight’ Character https://t.co/kxZIARwMxZ via Stacey C… — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) January 25, 2017

And now the Daily Mail reported that Paris Hilton donned a black pussyhat when she left a London hotel to begin her journey back home to Los Angeles.

The socialite was photographed stepping out of the Mayfair Hotel and getting into a black car, making her way to Heathrow airport to begin the journey home. The heiress to the Hilton fortune spent time in London visiting some of the top celebrity hotspots, as well as making an appearance at the party of James Stunt, the billionaire entrepreneur, as he celebrated his 35th birthday.

Judging by some of Paris Hilton’s recent Instagram uploads, the young socialite was joined by longtime friend Sofia Ritchie while spending time in London.

#SistersTakingOverLondon ???????????????????? A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

Paris Hilton has always strived to carve a niche for herself by establishing her own identity, aiming to be perceived as a successful woman in her own right rather than merely an heiress of the famous Hilton Hotels Worldwide empire. Being a member of the illustrious Hilton family, the heiress has been in the limelight since she was a teenager.

Paris Hilton started her career as a model, and she later ventured into the domain of acting and reality television. At one point in her career, Hilton’s reputation was tarnished when a sex tape was made public. However, Paris Hilton took control of her career and went on to produce a popular music album in addition to featuring in reality shows like The Simple Life and Paris Hilton’s My New BFF.

It is interesting to note that Kim Kardashian, the reality television star, made her first appearance on reality TV by featuring on The Simple Life. Hilton and Kardashian were good friends throughout the 2000s, and they used to frequent clubs together. However, the two famous-for-being-famous celebrities turned into rivals when Kim Kardashian became the queen of the reality TV after starring in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

From then on, the two former best friends started criticizing each other in the media and were hardly ever seen socializing together. This seemed to come to an end in 2014, when Paris Hilton reportedly attempted to break the ice with her former friend, and the pair were spotted socializing together at Riccardo Tisci’s party in Ibiza. The pair came together once again at a Christmas Eve Party that was organized by Kris Jenner.

The reunion between the two old friends seemed to be just what Paris Hilton needed at the time, and she shared her happiness with her Instagram followers by posting a photo that showed the two friends smiling together at the party. According to Us Magazine, the reunion was something of a Christmas miracle because there was a time when Paris Hilton had insulted Kim Kardashian by calling her famous behind “cottage cheese inside a big trash bag.”

Paris Hilton not only sought to mend her relationship with the oldest Kardashian daughter but also attempted to bond with Kardashian’s younger half-sister, Kendall Jenner. Recently, Kendall Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday by wearing a dress whose design was same as the dress worn by Paris Hilton while celebrating her 21st birthday in 2002. According to News Australia, Paris Hilton revealed that she is feeling happy that famous models are being inspired by her fashion and style.

“[Kendall] was like, ‘I saw the pictures of you and I was obsessed, it was so beautiful so I had another designer recreate it. It’s like when I was little, I wanted to copy Madonna and wear what she wore in the 80s.'”

People magazine reported that Jenner’s 21st birthday dress was designed by Lebanese designer Antoine Salameh, who saw to it that the dress was an exact replica of the dress worn by Paris Hilton on her 21st birthday.

NUOVO POST: Il mini-dress luccicante più amato da Kendall Jenner e Paris Hilton… A chi sta meglio? https://t.co/RGcije6RXC @Swarovski pic.twitter.com/ZsGx8zn67R — Laura Comolli (@PursesandI) December 29, 2016

Later, Kendall Jenner captioned a social media post of herself in the stunning outfit as “vintage Paris Hilton vibes.”

Today, Paris Hilton is a successful businessperson who has not only launched her own range of fashion accessories but has also established herself as a successful DJ. The young Hilton heiress has proved to be a successful DJ who has entertained crowds in various clubs, including the nightclubs of Ibiza. Paris Hilton is passionate about her career as a DJ, and she believes she had recognized the growing potential of the field quite early. According to News Australia, Paris spoke about the achievement as a DJ which she celebrated at a very young age.

“With partying, no one had ever been paid to go to a party. I was the first one to kind of invent that in Las Vegas at 20 years old.”

Paris Hilton has left her socialite past behind her and is now more focused on her business ventures and has even revealed that she wants to be known more like a businesswoman than a reality television star. In fact, the “Stars are Blind” singer has even admitted that she prefers to be a workaholic rather than a leisure-seeker.

[Featured Image by Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images]