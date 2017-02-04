Scheana Marie Shay, Ariana Madix Admit To Lesbian Hookup, Talk Sexuality

Scheana Marie Shay and Ariana Madix are great friends, but it turns out there are a few things about their relationship that the fans didn’t know yet. Radar Online shared that these two recently spoke out about a lesbian hookup they had with each other. While on The Tomorrow Show, they spoke out about it all.

It turns out that Scheana Marie Shay and Ariana Madix had a good time together in Las Vegas once. Ariana revealed that they were so drunk when it went down and it sounds like all they did was make out, or at least that is all that the girls are admitting to doing. They were actually with Shay’s mother and sister for a cheerleading competition, so it is obvious that Scheana was with Mike at the time. Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval decided to come meet up with them and caught the girls making out in the casino.

It turns out that Ariana hadn’t been dating Tom for long at the time. She also admits that this isn’t the only time she has ever been with a woman. Ariana went on to explain.

“The lady pool for me was not like a ‘let’s kiss in front of boys’ kind of thing. It was a little more involved…basically we were like, like, best friends but we also, you know, had an attraction to each other in a, yeah…so it’s kind of like being in a relationship but not being, but we were also, like, helping each other with, like, guy relationships, and like, I don’t know, it was, it was complicated.”

Too Fab shared a few more details about what Scheana Marie Shay and Ariana Madix had to say on the show. Ariana explained when she hooked up with Scheana, “At one point, we all went out together, and then Scheana and I kinda like disappeared off in the casino somewhere together. and then they, like, found us. I think [Tom] was kinda, like, ‘What the f…?'” It doesn’t sound like he was too upset over it all, though.

Another thing that Scheana Marie talked about is if her ex-husband Mike will show up at the big Vanderpump Rules reunion show. Nobody knows if he will or not, but she did say that he is under a contract. It would be pretty interesting if Mike showed up and they had to talk about their issues on the reunion show. Scheana did say that it is her job and she doesn’t have a choice but to show up. So if Mike ends up being there, Scheana Marie will be there as well, and that is something you would not want to miss.

The girls also think that Lala Kent should come to the reunion and also come back to the show next season. It doesn’t sound like either will happen, but you never know. Lala says that she is totally done with the reality series and moving on to other things. Lala has a new boyfriend and has been working on her music, and also picked up a role on a Nicholas Cage movie. She doesn’t want any part of the reality series anymore and it would probably take a lot to get her to come back again.

