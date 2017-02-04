Matthew McConaughey Flips Script On Hollywood [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Evan Morgan and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Matthew McConaughey is an A-list actor in Hollywood. Naturally, as a leading man, when someone like Matthew McConaughey says something, the world listens — and reacts. Add politics into the equation, and a polarizing figure like Donald Trump into the mix, and you’ve got a recipe to keep social media buzzing for days on end. At a time when most Hollywood A-listers have been vocal about their disapproval of Donald Trump, Matthew McConaughey recently took a different approach, and that approach has set social media and the internet ablaze.

In a recent interview with Andrew Marr of the BBC, initially intended to promote Matthew McConaughey’s new film Gold, Marr suggested that the theme of the film centered around “small time, central redneck America sticking one up to the snotty East Coast elites, as it were.” Marr went further, noting that many of Matthew McConaughey’s Hollywood colleagues have decided to “dump on Trump.” Marr then asked McConaughey for his insight.

McConaughey voiced his thoughts on the matter.

“Well, they don’t have a choice now, he’s our President. It’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time that we’ve ever had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

While Matthew McConaughey’s response was neither for nor against President Trump, social media has been in a frenzy since the A-list actor’s comments. On the surface, there’s plenty of fuel for the fire, as many users noted that Matthew McConaughey is essentially a rich, white man from Texas, so, of course, he must be a Donald Trump supporter. Some commenters alluded to this, while others were considerably less subtle.

Matthew McConaughey said we need to "embrace Trump." Easy for u to say considering ur also a white guy w more money than god. Have a seat — Jenna Toth ???? (@jennalouisetoth) February 2, 2017

To be fair, Matthew McConaughey’s comments, when held up to further scrutiny, are not those of a red-blooded, gun-wielding, bigoted, sexist, xenophobic “deplorable.” Rather, Matthew McConaughey’s comments read more like a man that has resigned himself to the reality that, whether you like it or not, Donald Trump is our president, and rather than continue to fight what is an already decided outcome, perhaps there is still a way to work within the system, and be constructive, rather than destructive.

At the time of this writing, Matthew McConaughey is still a trending topic on Facebook, with over 1 million users talking about the A-list actor. Ultimately, it’s still too early to tell how this might impact the Oscar-winning actor’s career — or if this latest controversy will have any impact at all. Still, whether you love or hate Matthew McConaughey as an actor, he was asked a question and he answered it honestly. Is that not what freedom of speech is all about?

The left and the liberal media try to paint themselves as the do-gooder’s and the champions of all things worthy and just. They supposedly pride themselves on how open and accepting they are, and yet, when someone voices what is essentially a neutral opinion, they have their pitchforks at the ready. While it’s certainly understandable to be angry, it seems that anyone that voices an opinion of Donald Trump that is not instantly one of hatred and disgust is heavily criticized and ostracized. In Matthew McConaughey’s case, his feet are being held to the fire for taking a neutral stance on a highly controversial issue.

This is beginning to look a lot more like A Time to Kill The Messenger, Dallas Sellers Club, or How to Lose an Audience in 10 Words.

Either way, Matthew McConaughey is catching a lot of flak, when, perhaps, we should cut the guy some slack.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]