2 Chainz And Migos Place Big Super Bowl 51 Bets For Falcons Vs. Patriots Game

Rappers 2 Chainz and Migos are among those contributing to the millions of dollars being bet on Super Bowl 51. The solo rapper and hip-hop trio have each reportedly backed the underdogs in the upcoming game which will feature Tom Brady and the New England Patriots facing Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. They join a list of other hip-hop stars and celebrities known for placing large wagers on sports events over the years, but will they cash in with their wagers on Super Bowl Sunday?

This Sunday’s Super Bowl 51 matchup features the Patriots favored to win against the Atlanta Falcons in what could be a thrilling game. Both teams have looked strong throughout the season and in their two playoff wins. In the case of Atlanta, it’s been argued they have faced more talented quarterbacks, although in New England’s AFC Championship win they took care of business against a Pittsburgh Steelers team led by former Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger. Now the two teams will collide at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with millions watching and at least four hip-hop stars hoping for a Falcons win.

It’s no surprise that rapper 2 Chainz is backing his home team, the Falcons. The Atlanta native reportedly put a large undisclosed wager on the NFL team who enter Sunday’s game as three-point underdogs as of this report. Hot New Hip Hop also reported (via TMZ), that the hip-hop star predicted a final score of 31-27 or 31-28 in favor of the underdogs.

Rap group Migos, who was part of a petition to replace Lady Gaga as Super Bowl halftime performer, also put major money on the Atlanta Falcons. According to the report, the trio which consists of Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset dropped $300,000 on the underdogs for the big game on Sunday. Depending on whether they bet against the spread, or straight up for the Falcons, it could add to their already growing bank accounts. Migos was recently dominating the charts with their album Culture, and the songs “Bad and Boujee” and “T-Shirt” have been among the top songs on the charts.

While 2 Chainz and Migos are making headlines for their Super Bowl 51 wagers, it’s far from the first time that hip-hop stars have dropped major cash on a sports event’s outcome. Back in 2014, rapper Rick Ross and former NFL star Warren Sapp had a wager between them on the outcome of Super Bowl XLVIII. Apparently, Sapp, who was bankrupt as of 2012, bet $100,000 on the Denver Broncos to win that year’s edition of the game. Unfortunately for him, Ross won that “friendly” wager as the Seattle Seahawks defeated Denver 43-8, crushing the Broncos who were two-point favorites to win.

In 2015, rapper 50 Cent was said to have placed a $1.6 million bet on Floyd Mayweather to win his boxing match against Manny Pacquiao. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, and Mayweather had engaged in some online feuding with 50 criticizing Mayweather for avoiding potential opponents, while Floyd called out 50’s declining album sales figures. “Money” Mayweather would go on to win the May fight, which was considered a lackluster bout by fans and critics after all the hype.

As Hollywood Life reported in January, 50 Cent is betting again and in a boxing match involving Mayweather, sort of. The 41-year-old rap star has reportedly placed $100,000 on singer Chris Brown in his ongoing beef with rapper Soulja Boy. 50 is also encouraging Floyd to put $100,000 on Soulja Boy in a boxing match between the two artists. As of this report, it’s unknown if the boxing legend has reciprocated.

So how are Migos and 2 Chainz’s chances for a big payoff? Over the past six Super Bowl games, only one favorite on the betting odds has won and covered the spread, with the Green Bay Packers winning 31-25 in Super Bowl XLV over the Pittsburgh Steelers. At the time, the Packers were also three-point favorites, just like the New England Patriots. However, in the past five Super Bowl games, the underdog has come out on top, beating the spread. Could 2 Chainz and Migos be onto something or should they stick to their day jobs?

[Featured Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images]