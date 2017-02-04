Kylie Jenner Criticized For Modeling New ‘Thick’ Apparel

It seems the world wants Kylie Jenner to know she doesn’t qualify as “thick” when it comes to modeling her new apparel.

The 19-year-old released new merchandise for her Kylie Jenner Shop this week, and it includes sweats featuring the phrase “Thick!” Of course, this most likely refers to calling curvy women “thick,” and most commenters agree Kylie doesn’t fit the phrase. Instagram users took to leaving their opinions on Jenner’s posts as they informed her she’s not thick.

“Love you Kylie jenner but your (sic) not thick” “Please, you’re not even thick, you’re store bought.” “Thick by silicone”

A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:04pm PST

However, some fans took to defending Kylie as they stated one could wear the outfit even if they don’t meet the requirements of being “thick.”

“U can wear something that says thick even if u not”

And while some fans argued over whether or not it’s appropriate for Kylie to model the new attire, others had some different opinions on the clothing altogether.

“It looks like a 12 year old designed this.” “I like this but I can’t wear something to school that says THICK! On it.” “Not cute why would you want that.”

It seems people are questioning when it would be appropriate to wear Jenner’s merchandise that sends this message, as others stated Kylie has an obsession with yellow and orange colors when it comes to her collection.

“It looks like crime scene tape”

While Kylie comes under scrutiny for modeling the new THICK! attire, which also includes a bra and panty set, her brand’s Instagram account shared photos of a plus-size model wearing the new merch as well. Of course, these photos went over better with followers.

“I am actually in love with this”

@barbienox ???? A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:50am PST

Fans took to commenting on the photos of Barbie Ferreira wearing the THICK! clothing as they support Kylie’s choice of model. However, they also stated Barbie represents a true “thick” girl and Kylie doesn’t.

“Now she is thick.. Idk wtf Kylie thought she was”

People covered Jenner’s latest merch drop as the site states she’s celebrating being thick.

“And with her latest merch launch the 19-year-old decided to celebrate all of the ladies out there with a little extra junk in the trunk.”

Indeed, the term “thick” does apply to those with a little “oomph,” although fans don’t think the Jenner herself qualifies. Some may see Kylie’s new line of clothing as a response to those questioning how she achieved her curves.

“The new line is likely the teen’s way of giving her not so subtle response to both fans and the tabloids who have been questioning her suddenly more curvaceous physique as of late.”

People also states the THICK! clothing addresses body positivity as Kylie promotes curvy women. However, that seems to be the issue as fans take offense to Jenner wearing the clothing, after all, the teen is rather slender and has come under rumors of plastic surgery to achieve the curves she does have.

All Different Types #THICK A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jan 31, 2017 at 11:40am PST

“It also seems like a way of highlighting her own unabashed body positivity.”

The article also quotes Kylie denying the plastic surgery rumors as she calls herself chunky for gaining a few pounds.

“[I haven’t had] a** implants. You know, I used to be 120 [lbs.]. I was really skinny. Now I’m pushing like 136. But it’s alright, I like the chunkiness.”

She goes on to admit she doesn’t have the “thickest” booty, but knows how to work her angles.

“I don’t really think I have the fattest a**, but I know my angles.”

And it seems fans are seeing right through this as they continue to call her out for labeling herself “thick” in her new apparel.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]