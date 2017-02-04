Galaxy Note 8 Release Date And Rumors: 6.2-Inch Display, A 2nd Screen, And IP68

Contrary to initial rumors following the fiery demise of the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung has opted to develop and create the Galaxy Note 8 nonetheless. With the South Korean tech giant’s latest phablet set to be released sometime around August of this year, the rumor mill has been on overdrive in terms of the upcoming device’s possible specs and killer features. Though much about the device is unknown at this point, what has been revealed so far through leaks and rumors is very encouraging.

The Galaxy Note 8 is the successor to the ill-fated Note 7. With this in mind, Samsung simply could not spare any expense in ensuring that the upcoming flagship phablet would be its most formidable device to date. While Samsung has been pretty secretive about the Note 8’s development, what is known so far about the Galaxy S8 could give an idea about the possible specs and features of the South Korean tech giant’s upcoming phablet. This is because, for years, Note devices have pretty much been upgraded versions of Samsung’s S-series handsets.

Rumors are high that the Galaxy S8 and its larger sibling, the Galaxy S8 Plus, would feature a better screen than the QHD display that is currently being utilized by the highly-acclaimed Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge. Contrary to initial rumors, however, a Value Walk report, citing an unnamed source from Samsung, stated that the Galaxy S8’s screen would fall short of the device’s expected 4K resolution, being equipped with a 2K display instead.

“Samsung will introduce 2K resolution displays in the Galaxy S8, but it will use 4K resolution displays in the Galaxy Note 8 to realize improved virtual reality (VR) functions. I heard that it will connect with the new Gear VR wearable.”

It is no secret that Samsung has been developing displays that are far beyond the norm in quality than what flagships in the market currently offer. Thus, if Samsung releases the Galaxy S8 with a 2K display, there is a good chance that the South Korean tech giant would opt to reserve its 4K displays for the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 instead. If Samsung proves this rumor true, the Note 8 would immediately be the ultimate smartphone for mobile virtual reality, a fast-emerging trend in the industry.

Clues to the size of the Galaxy Note 8’s screen could be found in rumors about the display of the Galaxy S8, as well. With speculations that the Galaxy S8 would feature a 5.7-inch and a 6.2-inch display, there is a very good chance that the Galaxy Note 8 would carry a 6.2-inch panel, according to a PC Advisor report. Samsung has already implemented this strategy in the past, with the Galaxy S6+ having the same 5.7-inch screen size as the Galaxy Note 5.

With a 6.2-inch screen, the Galaxy Note 8’s rumored 4K display would truly shine. Current contenders in the mobile VR market still contend with 5.5-inch displays and QHD screens. With the Note 8 coming in with a 4K display, it would most likely decimate the competition. A focus on mobile VR makes a lot of sense for the Note 8, considering that Samsung is one of the most prominent tech firms to embrace virtual reality when the technology emerged.

A particularly interesting rumor that has emerged from the rumor mill has stated that the Galaxy Note 8 would also feature a second screen, much like the highly acclaimed LG V20. This new rumored feature has been received very warmly by Samsung’s fans, as its usefulness would truly boost the Note 8’s capability has a powerful enterprise-grade, productivity machine.

Considering that its ill-fated predecessor was waterproof, speculations are also high that the Galaxy Note 8 would at least be IP68 certified. While this has not been confirmed by the South Korean tech giant, there is a good chance that the Note 8 would be waterproof as well, especially since its predecessor’s IP68 rating was one of the ill-fated device’s most acclaimed features.

The Galaxy Note 8 is Samsung’s chance at redemption. After the train wreck that was the Galaxy Note 7, the Galaxy S8, as well as the Note 8, serve as the tech giant’s statement that it is not going out without a fight. With powerhouse specs and with a release date speculated for August, the Galaxy Note 8 might be what the Note 7 never was — a device that dominates every single one of its competitors in terms of performance and quality.

[Featured Image by I AM NIKOM/Shutterstock]