Zayn Malik Acoustic Music? ‘IDWLF’ Could Be His Nirvana ‘Unplugged’ Moment

Will we see Zayn Malik being so successful with acoustic music with his new version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” that he decides to go the route of Nirvana Unplugged in smaller venues for the rest of his career?

On the other hand, will Trump dump Zayn Malik’s visa before he gets a chance to tour America for a Nirvana Unplugged-style set?

About Zayn Malik’s acoustic version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” it is speculated that this version was his attempt to promote the upcoming February 10 movie debut of Fifty Shades Darker.

Alternatively, what if this is the start of a new chapter in Zayn Malik’s career where he goes full acoustic — and ends up being just as successful as Nirvana’s Unplugged?

Although rock music is the most popular genre, according to Music Business World, pop music usually has more listens on streaming music charts than the acoustic music genre. Despite this, it does not mean that folk or acoustic albums have not been extremely successful.

This is especially true when a pop musician like Zayn Malik or Nirvana paint outside of the lines with an acoustic version of their songs, and time will tell if Zayn’s Fifty Shades of Grey sequel song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” will reach the claim to fame Nirvana’s Unplugged album had.

Regardless, it should also be kept in mind that, although Nirvana’s Unplugged did extremely well in the charts, there is evidence this data can be a little skewed.

For example, while Nirvana recorded Unplugged in November 1993, it was not actually released until a year later, and the lead singer, Kurt Cobain, died on April 5, 1994. In other words, when Kurt Cobain died, all of his fans paid more attention to Nirvana and buying their albums.

With this in mind, Nirvana Unplugged debuted at number one on the Billboard Music Charts, and eventually went five-times platinum, and won a in 1996 Grammy, according to Guardian.

Adding to this, about the success of Nirvana Unplugged, Alex Coletti, the producer of MTV Unplugged at the time, stated the following.

“Everyone knew this was special. Everyone knew we just saw another side of a very important band. But obviously [everything] gets magnified in the context of what happened later.”

Adding to the idea that Nirvana fans were getting something new and astounding with Nirvana’s acoustic set, Atlantic writes the following in a review of Unplugged.

“This is Nirvana without the noisy adrenaline and anger, closing in on a something sweet. Kurt’s method had often been to tear a hole in the middle of the beautiful melodies and chord progressions that seemed to come so naturally to him.”

So far, Zayn Malik has made no indications that he will be doing live performances or touring in 2017, but if he has success with the acoustic version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” could fans expect to see him performing again? Especially if acoustic music means Zayn Malik will need to focus on smaller venues?

For example, over the past year, Zayn Malik has canceled performances. At the time of the cancellations, Zayn Malik has gone as far as telling fans that he has anxiety issues that are possibly agitated by live concert performances because of the large venue size, according to Belfast Telegraph. About his issue with venues, Zayn Malik stated the following.

“Unfortunately my anxiety that has haunted me throughout the last few months around live performances has gotten the better of me… with the magnitude of the event, I have suffered the worst anxiety of my career.”

Zayn Malik might prefer acoustic music performance over his traditional style with One Direction, and his Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Taylor Swift might only be the beginning — but it is not always an easy transition to make.

Like Nirvana, Zayn Malik started his career playing — not acoustic music — but music that sounded great played loud in front of a huge stadium audience.

For example, Rolling Stones applauded One Direction for being one of the top stadium rock bands of all-times and even compared them to Fleetwood Mac.

The main feature of playing stadium rock is, of course, having big speakers and amplifiers — but acoustic music like Zayn’s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” sounds better in a smaller venue.

Wenger notes that acoustic music tends to sound better in venues like “dedicated concert or music halls” as opposed to “gymnasium” or sports stadium type-concerts that rely on amplifiers.

This means that if Zayn Malik goes the acoustic music route, small venues with a limited audience might be his only choice.

Getting away from stadium concerts to focus on acoustic music might also be good for Zayn Malik’s mental health in other ways as well.

In his interview with Fader in 2015, Zayn Malik says when he was with One Direction he “spent countless nights writing on a laptop and guitar” and also stated, “that was my therapy, like outside of the band.”

Following this, Zayn Malik stated that Mind of Mine was being recorded with Malay in “private and low-key” sessions with a mobile recording rig in a tent out in the woods around Los Angeles.

If Zayn Malik gets a creative block with his acoustic music composition, Nirvana band members have some advice. It is often noted in interviews that Nirvana had trouble with their Unplugged set at first, but they “looked at Mark Lanegan’s 1990 album The Winding Sheet as a source of inspiration,” according to LoudWire.

According to COS, when Mark Lanegan did his first solo-album The Winding Sheet, it was a departure from his amp-driven, “psychedelically-infused hard rock band from the Seattle region” — The Screaming Trees.

About the influence Mark Lanegan’s The Winding Sheet had on Nirvana’s Unplugged as far as the techniques behind composing, performing, and recording, COS stated the following.

“Rather than amp up the volume and blaze forward with a barrage of guitars and drums, Lanegan and company instead stripped down the songs, using mostly acoustic instruments with electric guitars used for nuance and body. As a result, the songs are more personal and introspective, focusing on more serious concerns, with the acoustic nature allowing more attention to be put on the lyrics.”

Sadly, if Zayn Malik wants to start performing at smaller venues in 2017, his American fans might not be able to see him perform.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, President Donald Trump is coloring outside the lines with his “Muslim ban” and this could end up affecting Zayn Malik if Trump gets his way.

Zayn Malik is living in California with his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, nearby — but Donald Trump has made it clear that he may be expanding his Muslim ban to include visa holders, like Zayn Malik, that are of Muslim descent.

On February 3, Donald Trump issued an order that revoked or cancelled up to an estimated 100,000 visas to people from Muslim or African backgrounds, according to BBC, and it is unclear at this time if a judge was able to officially put a restraining order on Trump’s expansion of the Muslim ban.

However, Zayn Malik could also butter Donald Trump up by playing the theme music for his 2020 presidential campaign.

If a Nirvana Unplugged song is used, “The Man Who Sold The World” might have fitting lyrics if Trump chooses a wayward financial presidential path, according to a Newsweek article from September 23, 2016.

