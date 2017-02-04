Is ‘Bachelor’ Villain Corinne Olympios Really Bad Or Is It All An Act?

Corinne Olympios has quickly made a name for herself among fans of The Bachelor as being the season 21 villain. Corinne has been all in for Bachelor Nick Viall since day one and seems to be willing to stop at nothing to get exactly what she wants from him. Corinne does not seem to have an overwhelming number of fans, but Olympios does seem to have the support of former Bachelor villains, including Chad Johnson and Olivia Caridi. So as promiscuous and mean as Corinne is coming off to fans, is this really her or is it all an act?

Corinne has been making the media rounds to share her side of her actions and let people know if it was all legit or an act. People shared details about Corinne’s recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in which Ellen asked Olympios about her behavior on the show. Corinne said, “That is the real me. It’s definitely a real side of me. But there are many other sides to me. I’m an older sister. I run a business. I am an athlete — well, I work out every day, I have a trainer. I think that you’ll see a lot more of Corinne as the season goes on. Clothed!”

What an incredible day. ???????????? It was such an honor! Thank you @theellenshow you're amazing ! ❤???????????????????? #teamcorn A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:20pm PST

Ellen continued to press Corinne a little bit more and asked her if she thought she came off crazy when she watched the show play out on television. While Corinne admitted that she came off a little more promiscuous then she thought she would, Olympios also said watching it back made her laugh, she thought she was very funny.

People shared further details about Corinne’s attitude on the show. An example of her outgoing attitude was when Olympios confronted the other women about talking about her. Corinne said it was all just her being an open book. Corinne said, “If you have a problem with me, come talk to me — we’ll fix it, we’ll get over it. I don’t bite, I’m not scary, I’m actually very nice. You’ll love me, I promise!”

While Corinne maintains that her behavior is not an act, she does say she does not have villainous intentions. Olympios says she did nothing the other girls weren’t doing. Olympios says she has no regrets about her experience on The Bachelor with Nick.

????????‍???? … ???? @jordankrate???? @melouk A photo posted by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:13am PST

While Corinne says she is not the villain, there is one bad boy she shockingly is in touch with. Olympios admits that she and Chad Johnson talk. She says Chad is really cool and a great guy. Corinne also mentioned that Johnson has her back and tells her not to worry about what others say about her. Chad is not the only villain Corinne has been in touch with. Olympios has also been to lunch with Olivia Caridi from Ben Higgins season.

Corinne closed out by saying, “I think we can all agree that I’m the best, I think they’re a little jealous of me being a little bit better than them at ‘it,’ whatever ‘it’ is — whether it’s being a villain, or saying what you want to say, or going after what you want.”

While Corinne says nothing is an act, Us Weekly spoke with one of Olympios exes to get the scoop on what dating her was really like. Keith Berman opened up about Corinne saying being on reality television was right up her alley. Berman goes on to say he was excited for her and knew she would kill it.

One time Kanye said, "I'm sorry, but these are the best TV villains of all time, OF ALL TIME." #thebachelor #bachelornation #villainsgottavill #teamvillain #cheesepasta A photo posted by Olivia Caridi (@oliviacaridi) on Jan 22, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

So how does Berman describe Corinne? Keith says the version of Corinne on The Bachelor is exaggerated and that typically she is pretty normal. He goes on to say that she is playing it up for TV and she is also very smart. Berman said, “She’s a very good-looking girl, and she’s just aggressive. She’s very aggressive, and when you’re that good-looking of a girl, and you’re aggressive, most guys aren’t going to turn — who’s going to turn a girl that looks like that down? She knows how to play up her sexiness. Nick is into it, and she knows.”

Time will tell if Corinne is able to win Nick's heart.

